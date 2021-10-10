Abin director tells CNN that the Supreme Court’s decision confirms the objective of his administration

Director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Alexandre Ramagem told the CNN that the decision of the plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) which unanimously restricted the transfer of data from public bodies to the agency, “ratifies the objective” of its management: “governance with control and traceability of shared information”.

According to Ramagem, Abin has already adopted measures that were endorsed by the Supreme, such as: “formalization of data sharing processes, with specification of motivation and public purpose, with respect to the reserve of jurisdiction – that is, an intelligence report is not confuses with investigation system – and data security”.

The director also said that, with the Supreme Court’s decision, Abin’s commitment to comply with the court’s understanding is consolidated.

In practice, the Supreme Court ruled that Abin cannot request information from government agencies to serve personal or private interests and imposed limits on President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) 2020 decree that would expand the agency’s power to request information. The understanding took place within the scope of an action by the PSB against the Bolsonaro decree.

According to the decision of the STF, all bodies that are under the jurisdiction of the Brazilian Intelligence System can only provide specific data and knowledge to Abin when the public interest of the measure is proven.

In 2020, by 9 votes to 1, the plenary had already confirmed the precautionary measure (provisional decision) that established limits to the exchange of information. Now, the ministers judged, in a virtual plenary, the action definitively.