Accident caused by Luísa Mell left a young man in a vegetative state

A serious accident involving Luísa Mell, 13 years ago, resurfaced this weekend after the family of one of the victims, Bruna da Silva Viana, accused the animal rights activist of not providing assistance to the young woman, who was left in a vegetative state . “Our life has stopped since the day of the accident. Bruna’s brother was 15 at the time, and today he is 28. During all that time he dedicated himself to helping me take care of her. I’m over 50 years old, but my appearance today is 90”, Bruna’s mother told journalist Erlan Bastos.

According to an article published in Em Off, Luísa was traveling in her Mitsubishi Pajero along Avenida Francisco Morato, in July 2018, when she closed a motorcycle carrying two people — Marcelo Leal de Freitas, driver, and Bruna. With the collision, Marcelo lost control of the motorcycle and ended up hitting a pole. The young woman, then, would have been thrown away from the collision site.

Also according to the journalist, the two were taken to the Hospital das Clínicas, in the West Zone of São Paulo. Marcelo underwent orthopedic surgery and was soon discharged. Bruna was not so lucky and spent almost a month in the ICU at Hospital das Clínicas, in addition to three months at Hospital Auxiliar de Suzano. Today, at the age of 30, the girl is still in a vegetative state, feeding by tube and under the care of family members.

Two years after the accident, Bruna’s family came to blows on social media and spoke of the lack of support provided by Luísa Mell. “We contacted presenter Luísa Mell to find out if she would help with the purchase of a bed, bath chair, wheelchair, diaper and nursing care supplies. Soon, she said she would help, but we would have to withdraw the criminal case that we filed against her. At that time we were suffering a lot, we needed her help, but she was only concerned with her artist image. It didn’t help us”, said the family in the post made on the social network.

Family members also said that Luísa Mell came to visit Bruna with the promise that she would help her, but she never fulfilled what she promised. “On December 9, 2008, Luísa came to our house with several promises that she would only fulfill if we took the case against her. We only wanted assistance for Bruna, we weren’t concerned with the process, so we did want an agreement, but she didn’t commit through something signed on paper. She even helped us with some diapers and an orthosis for Bruna at the beginning, but from January 2009 she called and asked us not to ask for any more help for Bruna, as from that day on she would only help after a court decision ”, narrated the relatives of the victim.

Louise Mell Louise MellReproduction/Instagram Luisa Mell Luísa Mell promised to go to court against her ex-husband Luisa Mell Luisa Mell and PuppiesReproduction/Instagram luisa_mell_covid19 Luisa Mell has already shown her new houseReproduction/Instagram Louise Mell Activist Luísa Mell is photographed in a transparent lookReproduction/Instagram Louise Mell Luísa Mell poses and seeks to regain self-esteemReproduction/Instagram Luisa Mell Presenter underwent surgery without authorizationReproduction/Instagram 0

Luísa rebuts accusations

After the episode resurfaced, Luísa used social media to defend herself. She denied that she had refused to help and stated that she has already made more than R$200,000 in donations to Bruna and her family.

“They’re talking about the accident I had and I never hid. It’s in my biography, in the most painful chapter where I tell you everything that happened and how terrible it was for me. How much I helped out of Justice and then in Justice I paid everything I owed. And even after the court settlement, today I don’t owe anything anymore, not a year has passed since I donated money to this family. In total I donated more than R$ 200 thousand. So it’s deeply unfair and slanderous and for the sole purpose of destroying me. I can, yes, prove all the donations I made, both in court and out of court”, says Luísa.

The activist also claimed that she has been the target of an orchestrated plan to destroy her image and career. “I don’t even know what’s next. But there certainly comes more slander, slander, and more attempts to destroy my work. I’m not going to give in to this plan to end up with such a beautiful job that I do.”

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.