Adele’s new album was written to explain divorce to her son – Emais

‘My body has been objectified throughout my career. Visually, I’ve represented a lot of women, but I’m still the same person,’ Adele says about weight loss. Photo: Reproduction of ‘Adele – Hello (The Bachelor-SNL/2020)’ / YouTube / Adeleamx

Preparing for a musical comeback, Adele she said the next album she will release was written to explain her divorce to her 9-year-old son Angelo. It will be the fourth album in the singer’s career – the last is from 2015 -, which describes him as “sensitive”.

The 33-year-old artist has separated from the executive Simon Knecki and spoke openly about this moment in an interview with the magazine Vogue British.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this album, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in pursuit of my own happiness,” Adele said. . “It made him very unhappy sometimes. And this is a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

“It’s sensitive to me, this album, just how much I love it,” he said. On Tuesday, she posted a short video for her next single, Easy On Me, which will be released on October 15th.

Fans speculated that the singer-songwriter’s new song was imminent after mysterious number 30 plaques were placed in buildings around the world.

Adele has named the three previous albums with ages that were memorable for her – 19, 21 and 25 – and had stratospheric success with songs like someone like you and hell“, in which she sings about separations and regrets. “When I was 30, my whole life fell apart and I had no warning of it,” she said.

The singer, who lives across the street from Konecki and shares custody of Angelo with him, also talked about weight loss, which made headlines. “My body has been objectified throughout my career. Not just now. I understand why it’s such a shock,” he said. “Visually, I’ve played a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.”