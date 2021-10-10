After a new readjustment, Bolsonaro says he has no power over Petrobras

posted on 10/09/2021 11:36 AM



(credit: social networks/reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday that he will not interfere in Petrobras’ pricing policy, after the new increase announced, of 7.2%, which is valid as of today for the refineries. “I’ve been talking to Paulo Guedes, the economy is not enough, you have to have a political bias,” said Bolsonaro, who participated in the 1st Brazilian Nióbio Fair, in Campinas (SP). Despite this, he stated: “I have no power over Petrobras. We have had experience of freezing in the past”. The Chief Executive made the statements when asked about measures to contain the price of fuel, the main villain of inflation, which reached 10.25% in 12 months, the highest rate recorded since 2016, in addition to the negotiations of Auxílio Brasil, social program that will replace the Bolsa-Família.

Earlier, in conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said that other countries are suffering from even higher inflation. He mentioned that the price of gas in the United Kingdom has risen 300% in recent months and 200% on average in Europe and that some countries on the continent are experiencing shortages. “One of the countries that suffered the least in the economy from the pandemic was us. Out there, England, 300% increase in gas. 200% on average in Europe. Missing food there. It’s not just inflation. People complain here, but here we are paying the one about staying at home, we can see the savings later. I said I couldn’t do that. But we are recovering there”, he said.

Bolsonaro intends to stay in Campinas on this extended holiday and return to Brasília on Wednesday. That’s what he told a group of supporters at the door of the Palácio da Alvorada yesterday morning. With the support of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the government intends to change the incidence of ICMS, which is a state tax, on fuels, but faces resistance from governors. Bolsonaro also guaranteed that there will be no breach of contracts in his government: “When it comes to fuel, we are self-sufficient, but why this price pegged to the dollar? Can I now tear up contracts? How does Brazil stand before the world?”.

The president’s speech in the city of São Paulo was interrupted by shouts of “Out Bolsonaro” and other criticisms of the government. He reacted into the microphone: “We’re not going to get to their level. I’ll get out of here immediately if this protester answers me what is 7 times 8 or the square root of four.” He admitted, however, that his management is flawed. “Partly our government works, I’m not going to say that everything is 100%”. And he once again stated that there is no corruption in the government. “There may be a day, but it won’t be for encouragement”, not to mention the suspicions of irregularities in the Ministry of Health.

The head of the federal Executive took part in the niobium fair and in the inauguration of structures at Sirius, a superlaboratory that makes a kind of “superpotent X-ray” of various types of materials on scales of atoms and molecules. The schedule of just over two hours began with a visit to the particle accelerator. The president, as well as part of the delegation, did not wear a protective mask – among them the ministers of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes; of Education, Milton Ribeiro; and of Defense, Braga Neto.

Niobium is a metal used in industry and commerce, mainly in the production of superconductors. Exploitation is mentioned by Bolsonaro since his presidential campaign. At yesterday’s event, products developed by companies together with universities were presented. The event was an initiative of the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM), linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology, where CNPEM facilities will also be inaugurated. According to the folder, there are five new light lines in the Sirius particle accelerator, which will have six research stations. The new facilities of the National Nanotechnology Laboratory were also inaugurated by the president. The laboratory is part of CNPEM and is dedicated to researching nanodevices and nanosystems that can be applied in the areas of health, environment, agriculture and energy.