After almost 2 years without shows, Luan Santana breaks the internet with the sale of tickets for “Comeback”

Help, Luan! Luan Santana’s Fandom despaired this Saturday (10/09) after the singer released ticket sales for his concert on December 19 in São Paulo. The hashtag #LuanTravouTudo was number one on Twitter’s trending topics for hours in the early afternoon, being the most talked about topic in the country!

The singer’s performance would be in May last year, but due to the circumstances of covid-19, and propagation precautions, it had to be rescheduled for this year, in December. Ticket sales for the new date were made available today and the internet stopped with the surge of fans and errors on the purchase site.

The opening of the two shows of Luan Santana’s ‘Comeback’ will be in Rio de Janeiro. For the singer, the city has a unique symbol to get lucky and bring good energy to the new stage of shows. “Rio is one of the biggest postcards in the world and for having Christ the Redeemer, to open your arms and receive this return”, says the singer’s advisor.

The actor spoke about the despair of the fans and the site stuck because of the sales volume: “I woke up now with the news that the sites that are selling tickets for ‘Comeback’ of our first two shows, of our big comeback, it’s all locked up, guys. The best fans in the world have come back with everything, crashing everything, crashing everything, getting their foot in the door and that’s more or less how our ‘Comeback’ is going to be. It’s going to be a great show. Exciting. Unforgettable,” Luan said on Instagram.

Ticket prices were on the 4th lot:

Track: full – R$188.80;

half, elderly, teacher and Pcd- R$94.40;

Premium box: entire – R$236.00

Half, elderly, teacher, Pcd- R$118.00