After Cavalieri, Guilherme and Lecaros, Botafogo does not foresee more exits until the end of Serie B | firefight

Botafogo’s squad should have no further changes until the end of this season. After making agreements with Diego Cavalieri , William Santos and Alexander Lecaros , the club does not foresee new layoffs in the coming months, although some players are out of the plans.

Besides the three, another athlete that Botafogo was looking for an agreement is Federico Barrandeguy. The right-back has not reached a consensus with the club, even without taking the field this season. The Uruguayan’s last game was on February 22, against São Paulo, still for the Brasileirão 2020. He played the final minutes of the victory by 1-0.

Barrandeguy even trained separately from the cast, but joined the group in recent months. The name of the lateral, however, is not included in the press material released by Botafogo before the matches. With a contract until December of this year, he will leave General Severiano at the end of the contract.

Felipe Ferreira is also not being used by Enderson Moreira. The last game in which the attacking midfielder was listed was against Sampaio Corrêa, on 26 September. In the last three rounds, the player was off the list. He hasn’t been on the field since the loss to Operário-PR, on August 12, when he won a few minutes.

The attacking midfielder has a contract with Botafogo until December 31, 2022. The idea was to find a new team for Felipe, but without the possibility of playing for another national club in 2021, the attempt was left for next year.

If it doesn’t leave, nobody arrives either. That’s because the deadline for registering players in Serie B is September 25th. The last athlete to be regularized by Botafogo was right-back Rafael, who is still recovering physical conditioning to be 100% available to Enderson. With no arrivals and departures, the club will have just over two months to define the planning for 2022.

