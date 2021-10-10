After returning with Andressa Urach, a businessman detonates the press and makes a serious accusation

Thiago Lopes, husband of Andressa Urach, took control of the model’s Instagram and released the verb through Stories from her own profile. At the time, the businessman criticized the press and stated that he blocked several internet users.

“In order not to divulge to people a story of overcoming a couple with the consequent preservation of the family, the press, which hates the family institution, spreads all kinds of fake news saying that everything we went through was armed. Don’t believe these half bowl journalists. They hate your family. Fight for your family”, fired the husband of the former farm.

“Don’t send direct to me asking Andressa to unlock you. I blocked you on her Instagram myself”, said Lopes. “All the people who encouraged Andressa to take the worst path are properly blocked”, finished.

For those who don’t know, after a troubled end of the relationship, which lasted only a few days, Urach revealed that he has resumed his relationship with Thiago Lopes. Last Saturday (02), the blonde announced the news by posting a photo of their wedding.

Pregnant with the couple’s first child, the influencer told: “For the sake of @leonurachoficial we decided to fight for our family”.

On his profile, the businessman published a click of the two and declared: “And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the ‘ex’ when they refer to me”.

The next day, Andressa Urach still declared when posting a photo with her family: “The past is a place of reference and not of permanence! Life is made up of choices, we made mistakes, we got it right, but the important thing is to continue living in the best possible way and with the people we love”.

“Do we fight? Yes. Which family doesn’t fight? Which marriage doesn’t go through crises? But love always wins through forgiveness. Thank you, love for fighting for our @tnlopes10 family, I love you. With my beautiful son @arthururachoficial and @oh.jordan.9 my beloved daughter-in-law“, concluded.