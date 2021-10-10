After vent and suspension, Neymar returns to the national team to beat Pelé’s mark – 10/10/2021

Confirmed by Tite as the starting lineup in today’s game (10) against Colombia, forward Neymar takes the field at 6 pm (GMT), at the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla, to reach an iconic mark. It will be his 114th match against Amarelinha, which will make him surpass Djalma Santos and Pelé as the fifth player who most played for the Brazilian national team in all of history.

The top 5 is led by Cafu’s 150 games, followed by Roberto Carlos (132), Rivellino and Daniel Alves (120). Neymar so far shares the fifth position, which means that he has already left behind names such as Taffarel, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaucho, among others from the select list of 15 names that have represented the selection more than a hundred times.

Neymar also has 69 goals scored, only behind Pelé. This goal score should take a little longer to beat, because the King has 95 for the national team — according to FIFA, there are 77.

Neymar returns to the national team at an alarming moment in his relationship with fans and part of the media. In September, he scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Peru and gave a long outburst after the match. The number 10 shirt was uncomfortable with criticism after the match against Chile, days before, when he had a bad performance and showed off-optimal physical form at the start of the season. He showed his belly in celebration of the goal and spoke strong words in an interview with “TV Globo”:

I don’t know anymore what I do with this shirt for the guys to respect Neymar. It’s normal, this has been going on for a long time. This comes from you, reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even like to talk about interviews. are all types [de desrespeito], I leave it for the guys to think a little there.”

Neymar during training yesterday (9) for the Brazilian team, in Barranquilla Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Neymar also faced criticism for having had intense discussions with opponents in both matches, against Chile and Peru. In the second game, he received a yellow card 44 minutes into the second half, with the game already decided, for fighting back a foul by Callens. The punishment suspended him from the game last Thursday (7), against Venezuela, which Brazil won 3-1.

Back, the shirt 10 will have to deal with the crisis of creativity that hit the team in the previous round. The attack was escalated by Tite with a pair – Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol -, but the team did not hit submissions in four attempts, created little with the 66% of ball possession they had and lost 1-0 in the first half. The reaction came from Raphinha’s entry into the break. Afterwards, Antony and Vini Jr also played an important role and the three goals came out to seal the victory.

How did the UOL, Tite’s range of options has increased after the victory, but there is still no definitive solution to the problems in construction and definition of plays. But if there is an answer, it passes through Neymar. He is the top scorer and assistant in Tite’s five years of work, 38 games played since the World Cup in Russia and also in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers for the national team.

Brazil has 100% success in nine rounds and Neymar has participated in 11 of the 22 goals scored so far.

DATASHEET

COLOMBIA x BRAZIL

Competition: Qatar World Cup South American Qualifiers, Round 5 (delayed)

Local: Metropolitan Stadium Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla (Colombia)

date/time: October 10, 2021, Sunday, at 6:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (Argentina)

assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky and Cristian Navarro (both from Argentina)

VAR: Piero Maza (Chile)

COLOMBIA: Ospin; Daniel Muñoz, Mina, Carlos Cuesta and Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma, Éder Balanta and Quintero, Luis Díaz and Zapata (Santos Borré). Technician: Reinaldo Rueda.

BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Gérson (Fred) and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Gabigol (Raphinha). Technician: Tite.