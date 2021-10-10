After Victory Carol Solberg Regrets 600,000 Covid Deaths, Returns to Criticism of Government | Beach volleyball

– We can’t forget… We completed 600,000 deaths per covid yesterday. I don’t think tournaments can go by without us talking about it. We have a president who is defending early treatment at this point in the championship. This is very serious. It pains me a lot to see Brazil being represented by this. We saw the president this week vetoing the free distribution of tampons for girls in vulnerable situations. I get very sad, Brazil for me is a wonderful country. I am most proud of so much that Brazil represents. But it hurts me a lot to see this moment, you know? I’m an athlete, I love being here playing, but I don’t go on court and I’m oblivious to everything that’s going on. So it hurts me a lot. I am here as a citizen, as an athlete. This is a very tough time. Thanks for the fans and all my solidarity with the families that lost their love, their partners for this horrible thing of the covid.

On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed an article in a bill that provided for free distribution of menstrual pads to low-income public school students and people living on the streets or in extreme vulnerability. On Friday, Brazil reached 600,000 people killed by Covid.

Carol Solberg criticizes President Jair Bolsonaro

It’s not the first time Carol has criticized the president. On September 20 of last year, the player, as she did this Saturday, took advantage of a victory to say “Out, Bolsonaro” live, during an interview at a stage of the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit. Carol Solberg was eventually denounced to the STJD because of the political demonstration.

In the first instance, Carol Solberg was warned based on article 191, which alludes to compliance with the competition regulations: “failing to comply with, or hindering compliance with, general or special competition regulations”. The regulation says in item 3.3: “the player undertakes not to disclose, through the media, his personal opinion or information that reflects criticism or may, directly or indirectly, damage or denigrate the image of CBV and/or its sponsors and partners commercials of competitions”.