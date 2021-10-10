Against Botafogo, Cruzeiro tries unprecedented positive series in Series B 2021

Luxembourg tries to lead the Cruise to three straight victories for the first time (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) the history of



cruise



at



series B



it is far from the prettiest. The victory over Coritiba (3 to 0), at the Couto Pereira Stadium, however, gave more encouragement for Raposa to continue dreaming of access. Furthermore, it removed the team from the relegation zone and created the possibility of an unprecedented feat for the blue team. If you win the



Botafogo,



Cruzeiro achieves three consecutive victories for the first time in Series B 2021.

Before Coxa, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team had beaten Brasil de Pelotas-RS (2-0), at Independencia. The triumph in front of Fogo, then, means the maintenance of hopes for a place in Series A 2022 and holds a member of the G4 in the table. At this moment, the team from Rio has 51 points, while the team from Minas Gerais has 38. The difference between Raposa and the G4 reaches 10 points, as the 4th place, Gois, has 48.

Cruzeiro had only one chance in this Series B 2021 to obtain three consecutive victories. Raposa won Nutico, at Estdio dos Aflitos, and Confiana, in Mineiro, both 1-0, in the 19th and 20th rounds. The following game against the CRB, at Estdio Rei Pel, ended in a goalless draw.

Three triumphs in a row in 2020





In its entire history in Series B, which began in the dispute of last year’s edition, Cruzeiro managed three straight victories only once. And it was right away, in the opening three rounds of Secondna 2020.

Raposa won Botafogo-SP (2-1), in Mineiro; the Guarani (2 to 3), in the Golden Earring; and Figueirense (0-1), at Orlando Scarpelli. The positive streak was important due to the six-point penalty imposed by FIFA for the non-payment of a loan from defensive midfielder Denlson, in the 2016 season. The player only played five times with the blue jersey.

Then, however, the team did not mesh. Without ever having entered the G4, Cruzeiro spent most of the competition fighting relegation. The nightmare didn’t end until the 36th round. Raposa won Operrio-PR (2-1), at Independencia, and escaped the crash to Serie C.

The coach was Luiz Felipe Scolari. Hired precisely to avoid tragedy, Felipo took Cruzeiro to 11th place, with 49 points, 12 less than Cuiab, fourth place that got the access.