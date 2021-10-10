Agatha and Duda lose to Germany and are eliminated in the quarterfinals of the World Tour Finals | Beach volleyball

In a balanced game, Ágatha and Duda were defeated this Saturday by Borger and Sude and said goodbye to the World Tour Finals, a tournament that brings together the best duos of the season. By the quarterfinals, the Germans won by two sets to one, partial 21/16, 24/26 and 15/11. With the defeat, the Brazilians leave Sardinia, Italy, in fifth place.

Agatha and Duda are the current leaders of the World Tour. At the Tokyo Olympics, they were candidates for the podium, but ended up being eliminated in the round of 16 by a German pair: Kozuch and Ludwig. In the World Tour Finals, the Brazilians started losing on the debut, but they reacted and won three games in a row to qualify for the quarter finals.

In Saturday’s game, the two teams had to deal with variations in the weather. Despite the cold, the sun appeared during the match. The Germans managed to adapt faster and won the first set by 21 to 16. The Brazilians reacted, won the second set by 24 to 22 and forced the tiebreaker set. But Borger and Sude were better and closed at 15 to 11.

Canada vs Germany in the final

The Germans returned to the court at the end of the day in Italy (mid-afternoon in Brazil) to dispute the semifinal. And they went well. Borger / Sude beat Makroguzova / Kholomina, from Russia, by two sets to one and qualified for the final.

In the decision, the Germans will face the Canadian pair Pavan/Melissa-Paredes. They beat the American pair April/Alix by straight sets to zero and reached their first World Tour decision.