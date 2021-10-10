Alderman and four other people are murdered on the border between Brazil and Paraguay

In less than 24 hours, five people were murdered in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay. Police in both countries are investigating the crimes and whether there is any relationship between them. Information is from G1.

Among the five victims are Farid Charbell Badaoui Afif, 37, a DEM councilor in Ponta Porã, Mato Grosso do Sul; and Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of the state of Amabai, Paraguay.

The councilor was the first victim, executed by gunfire yesterday afternoon, while riding a bicycle. According to the Civil Police, the shots were fired by a person who was on a motorcycle. The politician died on the spot, where four 45-caliber ammunition were collected. Images from the region’s security cameras will be analyzed by the authorities.

The other victims were executed this morning, as they left a nightclub. They were in a vehicle with a Paraguay license plate when they were shot. Suspects got out of a pickup truck, approached the vehicle, fired and fled.

In addition to the daughter of Governor Ronald Acevedo, who was shot six times, the following were also killed: Paraguayan Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, was hit by 31 shots; and the Brazilian Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22, who was shot 14, and Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 18, who was killed by 10 shots.

