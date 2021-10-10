Alert: Corinthians concedes goals in all Brasileirão second round matches; see the numbers | corinthians

Corinthians conceded goals in every match in the second round.

The situation, repeated on Saturday night in the 1-0 defeat by Sport at Arena Pernambuco, slightly raised the team’s average goals conceded in the league to 0.92. There were 23 in 25 matches. The team, however, is still among the best defenses in the tournament.

Timão was also leaked against Bahia (win by 3 to 1), Bragantino (draw by 2 to 2), Palmeiras (win by 2 to 1), América-MG (draw by 1 to 1) and Atlético-GO (draw by 1 to 1).

In this sequence, they also drew 1-1 with Juventude, in the last game of the first round. The last time they spent 90 minutes without conceding a goal was in the 1-0 victory against Grêmio, on 28 August.

Compare shift and return performance:

1st round: 16 goals conceded in 19 games (average of 0.84)

2nd round: seven goals conceded in six games (average of 1.16)

Sylvinho returned to the defensive quartet of Timão with left-back Fábio Santos, who had been spared in the 3-1 victory against Bahia, giving way to Lucas Piton. In midfield, he repeated the lineup once again with Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano.

In a press conference, the coach lamented the defeat and classified the collective performance as bad:

– Everyone, in general, all of us, had a performance below. It is part. There were ten unbeaten games, with our group growing, the level of ambition growing, but today it was a poor performance. The championship is tough, and we have to go our own way.

Timão returns to the field next Wednesday, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena.

