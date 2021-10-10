all about Deolane’s two new BRL 20 million mansions

Forget it, Dr. is blown! Luxury for Deolane Bezerra is not enough. Instagram’s most beloved millionaire, who does not need introductions, announced last week that she is moving to a famous mansion condominium in Alphaville, São Paulo, and will be the new neighbor of Simone Mendes, Simaria’s duo. This house will be built from scratch, but Deolane doesn’t stop there! The influencer and lawyer will buy another house ready, in the interior of the state, near the dam, just to spend the weekend! Both houses cost up to 10 million each.

The first, which will be built in Alphaville, next to Simone, will have eight suites, four floors, as the land slopes down to a preserved forest, gym, swimming pool, barbecue, and a studio for the new DJ and singer, get to train before your shows. The choice to live in this condominium is for the security of the place. All this construction will start in January!

“I’m arriving here at my house, I see a woman lost at the door of the condominium. I said: ‘Come in here, are you lost?’”, said Simone, showing Dr. “I swear to God. I said: ‘I know this girl’… And we had already spoken through Whatsapp, right? Think about the jump”, replied Deolane through the stories of the countryman in the condominium.

The second house will be purchased ready-made with a proposal for a country house, so that she can spend the weekend. Pure luxury, isn’t it? Mansão is cinematographic, on the edge of the dam, in the interior of São Paulo, in a closed condominium and even has an open house date. On December 8th, Deolane will receive friends and guests in a party full of Tirulipa, Cremosinho, Potrinho, barbecue, speedboat, jet-sky and much more! About the details, the house will also have eight suites, cinema, swimming pool, gym and a lot of luxury. The face of richness.

The doctor still has many decisions to make about both houses and has promised to tell more secrets soon, but it is known that among her decisions is choosing a famous designer to design this entire house in Alphaville from scratch and honor the name the most popped and beloved millionaire in the country.