Alonso gets excited about Alpine income in Turkey

Fernando Alonso had “best Saturday of the year” in Istanbul and will start 5th with Alpine (Photo: Alpine)

Fernando Alonso managed to make the sixth best time in the classification for the Turkish GP, this Saturday (9), and will start in fifth due to the punishment that Lewis Hamilton received for changing the internal combustion engine. After the session, the Spaniard declared that it was the best Saturday of the year for him and did not hide his happiness with his performance on the track, improving even more after a good weekend in Russia, when he proved competitive and finished in sixth place.

Thus, the two-time world champion guarantees that Istanbul marks the best classification he made in his return to Formula 1.

“It was definitely the best Saturday of the year,” the Spaniard told the local version of the DAZN streaming service. “We came from the best race in Sochi in terms of competitiveness and now I’m feeling good too. In conditions of medium humidity, we were fourth, fifth or sixth. In Q3 we generally dropped to ninth or tenth, and today we stayed in sixth. With Hamilton’s punishment, we’ll leave fifth for the clean part of the track and with the [pneus] Q2 averages. We will see how the work ends tomorrow”, he stated.

Alonso had an outstanding performance at the Russian GP, ​​and hopes to repeat the formula in Turkey (Photo: Alpine)

Alonso, who escaped a penalty from the stewards for ignoring two yellow flags on the first lap of Q1, hopes the soft tires will be of little use in the race. The pilot still believes in some confusion at the start, despite believing that this does not bring benefits to Alpine. Outside Q3, Alonso’s teammate Esteban Ocon will start 12th, just behind Hamilton.

“The laps we took yesterday didn’t give clear results, the degradation was different for everyone. We believe that the softs will be very bad in the race”, he predicted. “We classified with the yellow [médios] and we will have two whites [duros] that we save for the race. Tomorrow it should rain and have a crazy start, just when we don’t need it. Impossible to start better positioned, so we hope it will be a normal race”, concluded.

Alpine currently ranks fifth in the championship among Constructors, 19 points ahead of AlphaTauri. With 13 points won in the last two races against zero by the competitors, the French team is looking to increase the gap to the sister of Red Bull.

The Turkish GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by the channel on open TV Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.