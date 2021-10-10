Amazon accelerates attraction of Brazilian retailers to be an option for e-commerce giants – Economy

THE Amazon Brazil is moving to increase the presence of local retailers on its platform: this week, the company launched a platform that will collect products at the address of the sellers. The American giant will also make room in its inventory for third-party goods, in addition to giving them a “little push” so that they can sell abroad. the strategy Delivery by Amazon it also includes other advantages and serves both the objective of increasing traffic on the company’s platform and the attempt to impose itself as an option on e-commerce giants such as Free market, American and Magazine Luiza.

At the Brazil, according to experts, there is still no big winner in this race to become the main consumer shopping ecosystem. Although Mercado Livre is considered the leader in the segment, the efforts of the Brazilian Magazine Luiza, Lojas Americanas and Via Retail adds to the onslaughts of the Asians AliExpress and shopee and now from Amazon.

According to market data, while Magazine Luiza, Americanas and Via are tied for around 100,000 virtual stores for each one, and Mercado Livre – which was born as an environment where individuals can make sales – has more than 12 million entries in the Latin America, Amazon and Asian newcomers do not open their local numbers.

O executive Ricardo Garrido,1201957, is limited to saying that the company provided training to around 100,000 entrepreneurs between 2020 and 2021, but without specifying whether they were or became storeowners on the platform.

Although there is no official ranking of marketplaces in the country, Alberto Serrentino, from Varese consultancy, states that the Free Market, without a doubt, is the isolated leader. Then came Magalu, Americanas and Via. “Then Amazon and then AliExpress and Shopee, both growing strong,” he says.

Amazon’s new strategy also includes a rewards program: if the seller uses product storage and merchandise withdrawal, he receives R$300 in the account of the American giant. In addition, for each high demand product added, he earns R$ 6. The last one sold aims to adapt the website’s offer to the customer’s taste.

For Eduardo Terra, president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs, this way of encouraging the customer to migrate to the company’s delivery services is part of a strategy already present in other retailers in the Parents. “It is very clear that the NPS (index that measures the customer’s intention to recommend the service) of marketplace it only works when the delivery is done by the ecosystem itself. This radically changes the level of services that can be delivered”, he says.

However, U.S, Amazon is accused of forcing sellers to hire its services, in addition to using storekeepers’ data to develop their own products at more competitive prices and, thus, stifle sales of these entrepreneurs. The problem even inspired a bill that is being processed in the US Congress. If approved, it will be illegal for a company to sell services as a condition of access to its platform. The company will also not be able to benefit its own products at the expense of its sellers’ items.

Asked about the criticisms that the company suffers abroad, Garrido says he does not know about them. In June, Amazon US said in a note to Estadão/Broadcast which, like other retailers, analyzes sales and store data to provide customers with the best possible experience. “However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using vendor-specific non-public data to determine which private label products to launch,” he said.