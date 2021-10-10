America and 8 more trigger STJD by irregular lineup of Sport player

Pedro Henrique would have been irregularly cast by Sport (Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport) Nine clubs from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship entered the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a Notice of Infraction against Sport for alleged irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique. The request was signed by America, Atltico Goianiense, Bahia, Cear, Chapecoense, Cuiab, Grmio, Juventude and Santos and was sent for analysis by the Attorney of Sports Justice this Saturday.

Hired from Internacional for the sequence of the Brazilian, Pedro Henrique, who had already played five games for the gacha team and was nine times on the bench of the Colorado team. But in two of those opportunities, he got a yellow card, which characterizes the presence of the game and could no longer play for any club in Serie A, as an athlete can only play up to six official games for a team before transferring.

Sport can be punished with the loss of three points plus the score obtained in the matches in which Pedro Henrique went to the field with the red-black shirt, according to Art. 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD). The club’s lawyers work to avoid penalties in the championship.

The potential mistake made by Sport’s football department in the athlete’s lineup occurred along with other serious mistakes. The summit missed the deadline for registering four reinforcements at the Brazilian Nationals – goalkeeper Saulo, right-back Jeferson, defensive midfielder Nicols Aguirre and forward Vander Vieira. The episodes culminated in the removal of vice president Nelo Campos and directors Augusto Moreira, Gabriel Campos, Guilherme Falco and Rocine Millet.

Trying to recover at the Brazilian Nationals, Sport welcomes Corinthians this Saturday, at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife. The red-black team is the vice-lantern with 23 points. With 13 rounds to go in the competition, a penalty could enact the team’s downfall to Series B 2022.