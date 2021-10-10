American seeks to match Tyson and Ali’s brands in current boxing’s greatest rivalry

Boxers make their third duel this Saturday, in Las Vegas, after a draw and a victory by Fury in a fight that is worth the heavyweight belt.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will make this Saturday, in Las Vegas, the third chapter of the biggest rivalry of the heavyweights in the boxing world today. This will be the first fight between the two since February 2020, when the Briton beat the American by technical knockout.

Two years earlier, they had tied in a controversial decision. Now, Fury (30 wins and 1 draw in 31 fights) tries to keep his WBC and ‘The Ring’ belt against Wilder (42-1-1).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The big events of the world boxing have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

The American can equate some boxing legends with a win. Wilder may be a rare case of heavyweight who regained the WBC belt after losing it..

Only Muhammad Ali (1974), Mike Tyson (1996), Lennox Lewis (97 and 2001), Hasim Rahman (2005) and Vitali Klitschko (2008) have achieved this.

With 9 knockouts in heavyweight title fights, Wilder can match the mark of Tyson and Lennox Lewis, who have 10 in this type of match. The record holder for this statistic is Joe Louis (23).

But Wilder’s opponent is also a phenomenon.

Tyson Fury is the only heavyweight in history to interrupt two streaks of ten title defenses. He broke Wilder’s mark last year and in 2015 did the same to Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko.