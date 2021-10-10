Amid rising military tension, Xi vows Taiwan’s ‘peaceful reunification’ to China

BEIJING and TAIPÉ — China’s President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to achieve “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan with mainland China, without directly mentioning the use of force. The statement came after a week of tensions surrounding the island.

Taiwan’s government responded shortly thereafter, calling on Beijing to abandon its coercive attitude, reiterating that only the local people can decide what their future will be.

Considered a rebel province by Beijing, democratic Taiwan is under increasing military and political pressure to be reintegrated with the rest of China, but Taipei’s rulers have pledged to defend the island’s freedom.

Speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said the Chinese people have a “glorious tradition” of opposing separatism.

“Separatism for Taiwan’s independence is the greatest obstacle to achieving the reunification of the motherland, and the most serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation,” he said on the anniversary of the revolution that toppled the last imperial dynasty in 1911.

Xi said that “peaceful reunification” is in the general interests of the Taiwanese people. He added, however, that China will protect its sovereignty and unity, using a tone of intimidation.

“No one should underestimate the firm determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said. — The historic task of the complete reunification of the fatherland must be fulfilled, and it will definitely be fulfilled.

He adopted a slightly softer tone than in July, his last important speech mentioning Taiwan, in which he promised to “crush” any attempt at formal independence. In 2019, he directly threatened to use force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.

Even so, the speech was poorly received in Taipei.

The presidential office said Taiwan is an independent and sovereign country, not part of the People’s Republic of China, and clearly rejected Beijing’s offer of “one country, two systems” to govern the island — the same scheme applied to Hong Kong when the territory was returned to China by the United Kingdom in 1997, promising respect for local autonomy, but which has been gradually being left aside by the Chinese authorities.

“The future of the nation is in the hands of the people of Taiwan,” the cabinet said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Taiwan’s China Interior Affairs Council urged Beijing to “abandon its provocative steps of intrusion, harassment and destruction” and return to negotiations.

This Sunday, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to defend the island’s sovereignty and democracy in a grand speech, saying it faces more complex and severe challenges than ever before at a time when tensions with the China increased.

According to an outline of his national day speech on Sunday, as described to Reuters by a source knowledgeable about its content, Tsai will say that Taiwan is at the forefront of defending democracy and faces unprecedented complex and severe challenges.

Tsai will reiterate Taiwan’s full determination to defend itself and maintain regional peace and stability, and will also emphasize that Taiwan will not “move headlong.”

But he will emphasize that when it comes to Taiwan’s sovereignty, there can be no going back.

During the first days of October, the Chinese Air Force made, over four consecutive days, massive incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. The exercises involved around 150 aircraft and are now over. Xi made no mention of flights.

Taiwan officially calls itself the Republic of China, after the country established in 1912 after the fall of the Qing dynasty. In 1949, the then Chinese government fled to Taiwan, after losing a civil war with the Communists, who created what is now the People’s Republic.

Taiwan considers October 10, the date on which the anti-imperial revolution began in China, as its national holiday.

Tsai, speaking at a reception Saturday night at an air base in Hsinchu, in the north of the island, thanked the armed forces for protecting Taiwan, though he did not mention tensions with China.

“We will continue to work hard to maintain the front lines of democracy and freedom,” she said.

Xi has tightened party control in all aspects of life and is almost certain to break protocol and remain head of the Communist Party for a third term next year, when a congress will elect a new leadership for the next five years.

On Thursday, a Pentagon official told AFP that a contingent of about 20 members of US special operations and conventional forces have been training Taiwan’s military forces for months. On Friday, China warned that there could be “serious damage” to relations between Washington and Beijing as a result.