An earthquake in Peru of magnitude 5.7 is felt in at least seven cities in Acre and RO this Saturday (9) | Acre

It is the second tremor in a week: an earthquake of magnitude 5.9, last Saturday (2), was also felt in the city of Taraucá, in the interior of Acre. The quake was also reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Pharmacy assistant Railine da Silva, who lives in the municipality of Senador Guiomard, was with her daughter when she felt the earth shake.

“I was sitting, talking and suddenly I felt shivering. It felt like I was dizzy. Then I looked to the side and I was swinging the clothesline. It was very fast, a matter of seconds,” she said.

Driver Silas Nascimento, 33, who lives in the capital of Acre, in Rio Branco, said that he was sitting at home with his wife when he felt something strange.

“We were on the couch watching TV and I felt a little dizzy. My wife said she felt a sway there, after a few seconds we realized what happened, which was an earthquake. I was worried, because I’m doing some work at home and I was afraid I had shaken the work, but it was a very weak tremor and nothing happened.”

Gynecologist Camila Amorim, who lives in the capital, said on her social networks that she, her family and some neighbors came down from the building where she lives when they felt the tremor. “People just had a tremor here in my building shook the sofa, the chandeliers and then I went down with the crowd.”

Tremor felt in the final of the Acre Championship

During the final match of the 2021 Acre Championship, the official account of Rio Branco FC posted that the earthquake was felt during the game.

Tremor felt also in RO

Residents of buildings in the northern area of ​​Porto Velho reported having felt a slight tremor on Saturday night (9), around 20:30 (Rondônia time).

According to one of the residents, residents of the building evacuated the place, for fear of damage to the structure.

According to the Military Police (PM), several requests for help and reports referring to the earthquake were reported to the 190, but so far, there has been no record of accidents or injured people.