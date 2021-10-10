Analysis: artillery, party and tactical adaptation; Atlético-MG more leader and undefeated than ever | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s bench against Ceará had two powers in the squad: Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández. They entered the second half and built the last goal of the 3-1 victory against Ceará. Atlético-MG is still very much the leader, with an imposing campaign, and the fans had a fair party at Mineirão, in a game by Hulk, protagonist.

Unbeaten for 17 rounds, Galo has Santos and Atlético-GO in the sequence to achieve “one turn” without losing in the Brazilian Nationals. The last defeat was against Peixe, when Atlético were different. He didn’t have fast Keno, nor the solid defense (best in the Brazilian) and a confident goalkeeper.

Cuca changed the team at Mineirão. He put Dylan Borrero and Keno as wingers, took out Nacho and adjusted Zaracho’s role as a central midfielder, ahead of Allan and Jair (highlight of the game), and right behind Hulk. In the beginning, the Argentine exaggerated on the kebabs, not being a “hook”. But it mainly worked on the Hulk’s ease of submission.

Cuca has 100 home games for Atlético. The numbers are surreal: 75 wins, 20 draws and only 5 losses. In the games played in Belo Horizonte, there were only two defeats in 81 matches.

Hulk celebrates goal alongside Atlético-MG fans — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The ball landed on the same right foot that missed in the goal of the comeback against Chape (draw in the last round). This time, the 7 shirt swung the nets in Jair’s beautiful stride. Ceará protested the foul before, but there was an advantage. The VAR did not act.

Hulk would still do it as a penalty, suffered by Jair. There are 10 goals, and 6 more assists, in the 37 scored by Galo at the Brazilian Nationals. Direct participation in 42% of the leader’s goals. Top scorer in the competition, with 10 goals in the net.

Lightweight on the field, with 10 thousand fans encouraging in the stands, Atlético returned to the quiet second half. He even had a golden chance to score the third, but Dylan missed his sights on what would have been a beautiful covering goal. Ceará went to the attack, but without quality. With Nacho and Diego Costa on the field, the presence in Galo’s attack was another. Cuca, once again, changed the team’s disposition, now with two central attackers.

It worked out. Caleb fired Nacho Fernández on the left wing. The bank did well for the Argentine. Rested, with heavy marking, he fired, dribbled and crossed as Diego Costa (absent 20 days due to injury) to play and send to the back of the net.