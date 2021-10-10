André Luis Messias: Obesity – a pandemic within a pandemic



André Luís Messias opinion

Published 10/09/2021

The covid-19 pandemic is still a reality, but it is necessary to be aware of another pandemic: that of obesity. Disease characterized by excess body fat is a worldwide public health problem and is responsible for millions of deaths annually. In addition, it has other associated diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, cancer, asthma and joint problems. A problem for the world health system.

Obesity is a high risk factor for covid-19. A systematic review, published in a scientific journal, analyzed 75 studies and warned that obesity is positively related to the severity of covid-19. The authors concluded that obese people are at higher risk of infection (46%), hospitalization (113%), ICU admission (74%) and mortality (48%). Therefore, there is an urgent need to reduce the number of obese people worldwide.

One of the ways to diagnose obesity is the Body Mass Index, the famous BMI. Although it is a method that has its limitations, such as not distinguishing muscle mass from fat, the BMI is an excellent instrument to classify the nutritional status of large populations. A person is considered obese when his BMI is greater than 30. For the calculation, it is necessary to use the formula: weight divided by height squared.

Obesity does not have a single cause. It is a combination of factors. Cause obesity: genetics, poor diet, physical inactivity, anxiety, poor sleep quality, sedentary behavior and stress. It is necessary for each person to reflect on all these components and improve as much as possible.

It is necessary to go further and understand, in a simple way, how obesity develops. A person gets fat when his body consumes more calories than it expends. Therefore, energy balance is essential to avoid this disease. Prevention is more effective than cure. Therefore, care is not enough, on the eve of the National Day for the Prevention of Obesity and the World Obesity Day, on October 11th.

The need to stay at home longer because of the pandemic, made obesity grow even more. We also live in an age where technology takes up a huge amount of space and people move less and less. This results in less caloric expenditure. Added to this, there is an increase in the consumption of processed foods.

In this sense, people need to be aware of what they eat, both in quantity and quality, and if they are moving in a way that the body has a significant caloric expenditure. It is necessary that people try to do physical activity and spend less time in sedentary behavior.

Sleep quality, stress levels and anxiety control need to be assessed. It is a fact that genetics cannot be changed, but everyone can and should have an active and healthy lifestyle to avoid obesity. We do not know when the covid-19 pandemic will end, but we can and must improve our lifestyle. An active and healthy lifestyle can and should help to avoid a collapse in the healthcare system.

André Luis Messias is Professor of Physical Education, Master in Cardiovascular Sciences by the National Institute of Cardiology and Ph.D. candidate in Epidemiology in Public Health at Fiocruz