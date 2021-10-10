Anvisa approves new extension of the validity period of Janssen’s vaccine

The Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Saturday (9), unanimously, a new extension of the validity period of the Janssen vaccine against Covid-19, which goes from four and a half months to six months.

The shelf life is six months for doses properly stored at a temperature between 2°C to 8°C. When stored between temperatures of -25°C and -15°C, it has a shelf life of 24 months from the date of manufacture, according to Anvisa.

In June, the agency had already increased the validity period of the immunizer from three months to four and a half, following the same measure adopted by the regulatory agency of the United States, the FDA.

The decision complied with the request of the pharmaceutical company Janssen, dated September 15, requesting a change in the validity period for the temporary authorization of emergency use, on an experimental basis, of the vaccine against Covid-19.

careful analysis

According to Anvisa, the approval was based on a careful evaluation of the quality data of the studies that showed that the vaccine remained stable for a period of six months.

“I emphasize that, according to the technical report, the company already has 6-month stability data for at least 3 commercial batches in the multidose presentation. All parameters evaluated remained within specification for the times verified so far, without the observation of a downward trend indicative of degradation”, says an excerpt of the decision signed by the agency’s director, Meiruze Sousa Freitas.

In Brazil, Janssen’s vaccine is authorized for emergency use since March 31 this year, and is the only vaccine approved by Anvisa in a single dose.