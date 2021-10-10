Aparecida: pilgrim dies crushed while sleeping under a truck; accidents kill another three | Paraíba Valley and Region

A pilgrim who followed on foot to Aparecida (SP) was crushed to death while sleeping under a truck at dawn this Sunday (10) at Dutra in Caçapava (SP). In another stretch during the morning, a cyclist on a pilgrimage died and another four people were injured in a pedestrian collision (see video below) . In addition to them, two more people on a pilgrimage died just this weekend in the Vale do Paraíba stretch.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the victim was a 40-year-old pilgrim who was sleeping under the trailer of a bi-train, probably to take shelter from the rain.

The truck driver didn’t see the man, he started the vehicle and when he started to move, he crushed the victim with the tires on the left side of the second semi-trailer. He died on the spot.

Cyclist pilgrim dies by a car and at least four others are injured in Dutra, in Pindamonhangaba

In the other accident this Sunday morning, a cyclist who was also going to Aparecida died in a collision that left another four injured in the Pindamonhangaba section, at km 95 of the road towards Rio de Janeiro, at around 9 am.

A driver lost control of the car and hit the cyclist and other people who were making the pilgrimage on foot.

According to the Fire Department, a man had a head trauma and was taken to the Municipal Hospital of São José dos Campos. Another man had a fractured leg and was taken to the Hospital Regional de Taubaté.

Two pilgrims and the driver of the car were assisted on the spot by Samu and by the NovaDutra rescue team with minor injuries.

The first case occurred around 22:20 on Saturday. The victim was a 47-year-old military police officer who died after being run over at km 142, on the road towards Rio de Janeiro, in the São José dos Campos section.

He had left town on a pilgrimage with two other men, aged 40 and 23, who were also hit by the car and rescued at the Municipal Hospital of São José.

According to the Fire Department, which also dealt with the incident, the car crashed into a ravine with the collision. The elderly couple who were in the vehicle had minor injuries, but they were also referred to the emergency room.

In the other accident, two women were hit by a car on the Caçapava stretch. According to the PRF, the driver fled without providing help and was not identified. The victims were cousins, walked along the side of the road and were part of a group of pilgrims who left São Paulo bound for Aparecida.

One of them, aged 35, was rescued in serious condition at the Hospital Regional de Taubaté. The other, 42 years old, did not resist and died on the spot.

Driver fled after running over two pilgrims in the Caçapava stretch

Pilgrimage of pilgrims to the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, is intense at Dutra between the months of September and October

Between the months of September and October, the movement of the faithful who go to the Shrine of Aparecida to pay promises is intensified as October 12 approaches, the date on which the Saint is celebrated by Catholics.

Only until 5 pm this Saturday (9), according to Nova Dutra, 2,624 pilgrims passed through the highway. A cyclist pilgrim was injured when he was run over in the stretch of São José dos Campos.

The Federal Highway Police has a booklet with guidelines to increase safety, such as avoiding walks at night, wearing light clothes with reflective strips and always going against the flow.

Dealership advises against pilgrimages through Dutra

In a statement, CCR NovaDutra informed that “it totally discourages the practice of walking along the highway, for sport or faith.” According to the concessionaire, there is a high risk of pedestrians being run over on the shoulder and when there are many people walking together, it can arouse the curiosity of drivers.

The company pointed out that Rota da Luz, the official pilgrimage route to the Basilica of Aparecida, is safer for pilgrims.