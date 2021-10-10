Applications lose race to inflation and already accumulate negative performance in a year – Economy

Investors who managed to earn above inflation in the last 12 months were those who bet on bitcoin and on the Ibovespa (main indicator of the B3). That’s because, according to a survey by the financial information platform economics, the real profitability of these two investments was 250% and 6.5%, respectively, until the month of September. Other financial products, such as savings, funds of fixed income and even foreign currencies, had a negative performance during the same period evaluated.

Actual profitability is the best way to measure whether there has been an increase or loss in equity, as it indicates how much each investment yielded and then discounts the value eroded by inflation. “The investor may even think that he has a higher amount to withdraw than he had invested a year ago (because of the nominal gain). So he thinks there was no loss of money. But with inflation you are not losing money. You are losing purchasing power,” he explained Einar Rivero, institutional relationship manager at Economatica.

When analyzing the good performance of the Bovespa Index, the Finance professor at FGV-SP Fabio Gallo he says that “the year for the Stock Exchange was good because, last year, interest rates dropped a lot, and people didn’t have much alternative in fixed income and went to the Stock Exchange”. In September 2020, the Selic was at 2% per year.

In the case of bitcoin, he draws attention to the fact that it is an option aimed at a more restricted public formed by investors with a more aggressive profile. “It’s a very volatile asset, which depends on a lot of speculation,” said Gallo.

For Ricardo Rocha, finance professor at insper, this year inflation “has run over everyone”. “It caused a lot of loss for those who were indexed to the interest rate, for those who remained in a DI or CDB/DI fund without observing diversification. Because, when noticing the scenario of high inflation, it would have given time to diversify to an application indexed to the IPCA. And it is important for investors to always look at the principle of diversification, even in fixed income,” he said.

Rocha says that, in times of high prices, inflation-linked bonds would be the best investment options. “There are also some sectors of the Stock Exchange that follow this inflationary movement well, sectors that are able to pass on the price, such as retail, for example. But, in this case, we are already talking about betting on variable income, so it is necessary to make a careful analysis”, adds Rocha.

The expert points out that, despite the losses, it is necessary to remember that we are in an atypical period, due to the new coronavirus pandemic. “Now, the interesting thing would be to learn the lesson so as not to lose more”, he says.

how to protect yourself

Diversify using the “pyramid shape”

The mantra when investing is to diversify. For that, the economist Fábio Gallo says that the investor must structure the application like a pyramid.

– Most of the investor’s equity, which is the base of the pyramid, should be invested in more conservative options, such as fixed income products. “Investors will not have gains above inflation, but at least they will have liquidity.” Thomás Giuberti, economist and partner at Golden Investimentos, recalls that it is possible to invest relatively low amounts, of around R$60, in government bonds linked to inflation, that is, these investments will fluctuate according to the IPCA.

– The strategy here is to invest in order to maintain equity. That is, apply in products that preserve wealth, with possible greater gains. But for that, it is necessary to give up a little liquidity.

– The top of the pyramid (the smallest part) corresponds to the equity that will be invested in order to try to bring gains with higher risk investments. / MAIARA SANTIAGO COLLABORATED