Army officers outside the health area overruled medical decisions to patients and prescribed a covid kit

Army used officers to review decisions by military doctors not to prescribe “early treatment” to suspected Covids, according to Amanda Almeida in Lauro Jardim’s column in Globo.

This absurd order was given by the command of the 7th Region to its hospitals in Natal, João Pessoa and Recife.

It determined that patients would go through a “second visit”, with the possibility of “reconsideration of the act”. This step would be performed by an Administrative Supervision Officer, someone with the rank of captain or higher and who, necessarily, was not in the health area.

In the complaint made to the MPF in Pernambuco, one of the professionals stated that there was “coercion of military doctors by the command of the 7th RM to prescribe early treatment for Covid and reassess care for forced indication of medication.”

According to the complainant, doctors would be “practically forced to prescribe with a captain watching.”

The military units responded in writing to the MPF’s provocation, in a coordinated manner, stating that they respected medical autonomy, despite the command’s document stating that the measures to combat Covid in the 7th RM area had “as a main point the incentive for early treatment”. As in 2020, with the investigation of the Prevent Senior case by the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the MPF filed the complaint.