Asenate breaks free of Adurrá and falls effortlessly into José’s lap · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will pray to the God (Flávio Galvão) of José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The Egyptian will beg her and Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) to escape from the clutches of Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra). Then, the young woman will be summoned by Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) and will be promised in marriage to the former slave, who will have become governor of Egypt in the biblical novel.

Depressed by the death of Selemina (Kacau Gomes), Pentephres (Nando Cunha) gave his daughter’s hand to the palace vizier. However, he will regret pressuring her and have the idea of ​​sending her away from Avaris to buy time and convince the abuser to give up on the union.

In scenes that will air from Thursday (14) , Letícia Almeida’s character will ask for a miracle during a prayer: “I only know how to perform rituals… I also know that just talking, without the offering, doesn’t please any god, but if the Lord is real, help me to deliver from Adurrá”, the girl will say in her prayer, in tears.

The young woman will be kidnapped by the crook, who will try to rape her. However, he will be interrupted by Menkhe (Renato Rabelo). “If we’re not in the throne room right now, Pharaoh will start breathing fire worse than the night serpent,” the scribe warns.

When he goes to meet Sheshi, Asenate will be surprised. She will see Joseph being rebaptized as Zephanate-Paneia and betrothed to her beloved. “I chose Asenath, daughter of Pentephres, priest of On, to be his wife,” will declare the pharaoh.

Juliano Laham on stage as José

Chapter summary

Monday, 10/11 (Chapter 190)

Asenate despairs of Teruel’s attitude. Sheshi finds a mysterious box. Nepheriades plays the victim before Potiphar. Asenate cannot get along with Joseph.

Tuesday, 10/12 (Chapter 191)

Sheshi goes through a crush in the palace. Potiphar makes an important discovery. José interprets the dreams of Atarum and Shareder.

Wednesday, 10/13 (Chapter 192)

José finds Abumani and receives deadly news. Atarum discovers he has been betrayed and is unmasked by the pharaoh. Adja is used as a spy.

Thursday, 10/14 (Chapter 193)

Pharaoh has a mysterious dream. Adurra is aggressive with Asenate and the threat. Joseph is called by Pharaoh.

Friday, 10/15 (Chapter 194)

Asenate is kept imprisoned. Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dream. Potiphar is in for a nasty surprise when he arrives at his house. Adurrá hates the deed of Joseph, who is revered in the palace.

Genesis chapters are provided by Record and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.