At 42, Carlinhos Bala is expelled after attacking an opponent in the second division of PE; see bid | soccer

Forward Carlinhos Bala was the name of the game between Caruaru City and Barreiros, but not only because of what he does with his feet. At 42 minutes, the “Rei de Pernambuco” hit an elbow on defensive midfielder Henrique and received the direct red, in the second division of the Pernambuco Championship. See the video above.
Moment of Carlinhos Bala’s expulsion — Photo: Eduardo Travassos
The defensive midfielder Henrique, from Caruaru City, was also expelled and was not injured. Coach Thyago Marcolino, from the Caruaruense team, also received the red, due to a complaint.
The former Sport, Nautico, Santa Cruz and Cruzeiro striker said he is a Christian and denied that he had elbowed the opponent with the intention of hurting him.
– As a Christian, I don’t think it was any intention to elbow the boy. If it was in the past, I would even say it was on purpose. It’s not my nature. The judge was unhappy, it didn’t happen, neither on my part nor his (Henrique). I talked to him and we apologize – said Carlinhos Bala.
The match ended with the victory of Barreiros by 1-0, which is still alive in the fight for a place in the next phase of the Serie A2 of the Pernambuco Championship.
Goal by Caruaru City 0 x 1 Barreiros