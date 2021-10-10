Austrian Chancellor Resigns Amid Corruption Investigation

9 october 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Sebastian Kurz, 34, denies allegations that he used public money for partisan political ends

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned after pressure sparked by a corruption scandal.

He suggested Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after police raids in various places linked to his party.

He denies allegations that he used government money for partisan political ends.

The allegations brought his coalition government to the brink of collapse this week after one of its partner parties, the Greens, said Kurz was no longer fit to be chancellor.

The Greens began negotiations with opposition parties, which threatened to vote a no-confidence motion against the chancellor next week.

“What is needed now is stability. To resolve the impasse, I want to step back to avoid chaos,” Kurz said in announcing his resignation.

He said he will continue as leader of his party and as a member of parliament.

“First of all, however, it is clear that I will take the opportunity to refute the charges against me,” he added.

Kurz became leader of the ÖVP (Austrian People’s Party) in May 2017 and led the conservative Christian Democrat political party to election victory that year — becoming, at age 31, one of the youngest heads of government in the world already democratically elected.

The corruption allegations refer to the period between 2016 and 2018, when it is suspected that Ministry of Finance resources were used to manipulate opinion polls in favor of the ÖVP.

Kurz and the other nine, along with three organizations, were placed under investigation “on suspicion of breach of trust, corruption and bribery, with varying levels of involvement,” the Public Ministry of Economic Affairs and Corruption said in a statement on Wednesday. fair (6/10).

Prosecutors carried out searches of the chancellery, the Ministry of Finance and the homes and offices of the chancellor’s senior advisers.

Kurz called the charges against him “unfounded”.

He also denies any wrongdoing in another investigation opened in May into allegations that he made false statements to a parliamentary committee.