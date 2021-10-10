Austrian Chancellor Resigns Amid Corruption Investigation

Sebastian Kurz, 34, denies allegations that he used public money for partisan political ends

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned after pressure sparked by a corruption scandal.

He suggested Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after police raids in various places linked to his party.

He denies allegations that he used government money for partisan political ends.