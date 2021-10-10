Barueri teaches, beats Bauru and draws the playoff – Web Vôlei

The Chiquititas are ready again. Making use of the “tradition” of giving work to teams with greater investment, whether in Paulista or in the Superliga, Barueri defeated Sesi Bauru by 3 sets to 0 – partial 25-21, 25-13, 25-20, tonight Saturday, at Ginásio José Correa, in Barueri, and tied the best of three series of the semifinals of the São Paulo Women’s Volleyball Championship 2021.

Bauru won the first match, on Wednesday, at home, by 3-1. The third and decisive game will be next Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Pressure Panel, in Bauru, broadcast by SporTV. Whoever wins will face Osasco São Cristóvão Saúde in the best of three series in the final, who passed Pinheiros in the other semifinal with two wins.

Barueri had a great collective performance, but three players in particular stood out: central Lorena, setter Jake and opposite Loarryna, top scorer in the game, with 18 hits. The block-defense relationship worked pretty well most of the time. With the defense well posted, the hosts raised a lot of ball to score on counterattacks.

In the second set, it was only Barueri. Rubinho tried everything. He started the set with his two centrals that came from the bank – Mara and Mayhara -, drew Nia Reed, put Pamela and, in the third partial, Sesi Bauru even reacted, reducing to two a difference that reached seven, but in the straight Barueri’s blockade made the difference again in the end.

Nothing went right on Rubinho’s team tonight. Foreigners didn’t make a difference. The striker Alyieva left the court without being able to make any attack point.

Barueri: Jacke, Lorrayna, Karina, Glayce, Diana, Lorena and Laís (Libero). Entered: Vivian. Technician: José Roberto Guimarães

Sesi Bauru: Dani Lins, Nia Reed, Drussyla, Odina Alyieva, Adenizia, Mayany, Nyeme (Libero). Entered: Mara, Mayhara, Pamela. Technician: Rubinho.