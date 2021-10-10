Basilica of Aparecida to receive faithful again for masses on October 12, but with restrictions | National Newspaper

For the second year in a row, the pandemic is changing religious celebrations in October. At the Sanctuary of Aparecida , at Masses on the 12th again have the presence of the faithful, but still with a very small number.

These are the last adjustments to receive the pilgrims, who arrive from various parts of the country. Margarida is a volunteer at the National Sanctuary of Aparecida. You’ve seen a lot in these 18 years of work. But never imagined living with the emptiness of pandemic.

“When I arrived in this courtyard, there was no one. No one. Now, you can see that the number is growing day after day,” says the volunteer.

Before the pandemic, the location used to receive 170 thousand faithful in day October 12th. In 2020, there were 30,000 visitors. For this year, there is no sure prediction of the number of believers. But to follow the distance, there will be 2,500 per mass, in the Basilica that can hold up to 35 thousand people. The number of ceremonies has doubled to serve more faithful and will be transmitted over the internet. The use of a mask is mandatory.

Sonia lives in Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro. Because of the pandemic, she didn’t go last year. And now he’s found his patroness.

THE Promise Room is in the basement of the Basilica. Faithful take objects, photos, items that symbolize graces achieved. And a kind of acknowledgment has been frequent: the one who won the Covid-19. so much so that the Sanctuary created a part dedicated exclusively to those who defeated the disease.

“If you ask the faithful what you came to do: ‘I came to thank you’. And in that thanks comes the consolation for the loss of loved ones, this exaggerated, painful number of deaths we had”, explains the Father José Ulisses da Silva, spokesman for the National Sanctuary.

And in a period when the number of unemployed increased, it was with his knees bent that Hyago reached Our Lady. He left the city of Congonhas (MG), to celebrate for the signed license.