Battered referee defends player ban and vents: “Cry of relief for being alive” | soccer

For less than 10 years in refereeing, Rodrigo Crivellaro experienced a situation on the field that many experts on the whistle never came close to dealing with. Last Monday, in a game valid for the second division of Rio Grande do Sul, he received a punch in the face and then a kick in the head, which left him unconscious, from midfielder William Ribeiro, from São Paulo-RS.

Three days after the scare, the 29-year-old referee video chatted with the RBS TV report. He was discharged from Hospital São Sebastião Mártir, in Venâncio Aires, where the fateful duel between São Paulo-RS and Guarani-RS took place, one day after suffering the aggression.

As a result of the act of violence, the judge had an injury to the C6 vertebra of the cervical spine and could undergo surgery. For 90 days, he will need to wear a protective collar and will be barred from exercising the profession of personal trainer, much less arbitration.

In the interview, Crivellaro lamented the persecution of football members for their area of ​​expertise, asked for action and the player ban, who was arrested in the act and released a day later by an injunction from the Court. Through his lawyer, William stated that he “never took the risk or intended to kill the referee”.

(The player) It has to be banned from football, from any sport. Football and violence are not synonymous. This cannot happen in any sport. — Rodrigo Crivellaro, referee assaulted in Serie A2 of Gauchão

Back home, in the city of Santa Maria, in the central region of the state, Crivellaro was welcomed by his wife Maiara and son Alexandre, aged one year and two months. When he reports the fact, that he doesn’t even remember how it happened, he still goes to tears. But he promises to beep again.

Check out excerpts from the interview:

RBS TV – Start in arbitration

Rodrigo Crivellaro – I always liked sports. In Physical Education, most choose this course because they like sports. I started my degree in 2009 here at UFSM (Federal University of Santa Maria). In 2012, Rafael Klein, referee of the CBF, who was my colleague from college, invited me one day: ‘Let’s participate in a refereeing game, what about being a little flag?’ Come on. Since then, I started to like it and, in 2016, I joined the CBF board”.

most special game

The first game ever. It was an under-17, everything happened there. Novo Horizonte x Cruzeiro, from Santiago, in Santa Maria. It was 3 to 3, a penalty for each side, two sent off, everything happened.

career inspiration

Our countryman Jean Pierre (Lima). Partner, friend, great referee, he could have arrived at FIFA. It’s who I look up to. He didn’t let it go to his head.

Three months out of aggression

I had an MRI, I have a cervical injury, vertebra 6, a ligament injury. I will have to wear this necklace for 90 days, at home, without working. If by chance there is a slippage of the vertebrae, I will have to undergo surgery. I hope not, but if I have to, it will be very simple.

Crying with relief to be alive. For the situation it was, it could have been much worse. It might not even be talking to you here, it might not even be walking. — Rodrigo Crivellaro

Has it fallen?

Is falling. Sometimes, I talk to one person and cry, I talk to another, cry, and so on. It was very fast, I never imagined it would reverberate so far, both nationally and worldwide. But slowly it is going. Thank God I have my family, this will help me a lot in these 90 days.

reasons for crying

Crying with relief to be alive. For the situation it was, it could have been much worse. It might not even be talking to you here, it might not even be walking. So I got really lucky. God saved me for sure. I’m happy to be ok, it was just a big scare.

Feeling when seeing the image of aggression

At the time, I wasn’t so scared, I don’t know if my record hadn’t fallen yet. I wasn’t really believing it, I didn’t feel angry with the player or anything. I know my life tends to get better, the player’s life just tends to get worse. In fact, I didn’t feel anything much, just shocked by the violence it was. Inexplicable, I didn’t understand why he did all this.

aggression motivation

There’s no explanation, he must have had it in his head already, I don’t know. After a while, he thought: “I’m at the end of my career, my last game, I’m going to hit the referee because I never liked referees.” I do not know. There’s no explanation, I didn’t draw his attention at any point in the game. Only one yellow card per complaint, which is when all this happened. Nothing justifies it. It’s the first time in history that I’ve seen this happen. In fact, I didn’t see it, I don’t remember anything. I just remember waking up in the hospital.

Did you receive an apology?

No. Only the president of the club (São Paulo-RS) got in touch, apologized, but the player didn’t. Nobody else.

Does that bother you?

No. I’m a very calm guy, very peaceful, it doesn’t bother me at all. I just hope there’s justice. That’s what we expect.

Punishment to the athlete

It has to be banned from football, from any sport. Football and violence are not synonymous. This cannot happen in any sport.

Football culture against refereeing

Depending on the place where we are going to referee, we are already conditioned knowing that we will be bothered by a certain team or player. Unfortunately, it’s a Brazilian culture. And that comes from the base. Education from within the home, then from within the clubs that train players in children and, unfortunately, this will reflect on adults. To err is human, and this should be respected in any sport. A lot of complaints. I would have to change something, inhibit these things from happening, change something in everyone’s behavior. It’s bad manners.

What needs to change?

It will not be simple to change. I hope my case serves as an example, something has to change in football. It is unacceptable for this to happen in the 21st century, unfortunately.

next months without working

My profession is personal (trainer), I am a physical education professional, I teach at the gym, at home, online. Now, in these 90 days off, there’s no way to teach. I only prescribe online training, but I won’t be able to be present with my students. I’m seeing what I’m going to do or not do, keep paying the bills, because the bills keep coming. They’re going to knock on my door and I’ll have to find a way to pay.

family meeting

My wife, Maiara, went to Venâncio Aires to find me, to stay with me. We returned home and found my little son, Alexandre, aged one year and two months. My mother, my mother-in-law, then I went to sleep, I was tired, on medication. Very nervous, not knowing what was going to happen, very nervous the situation. As time goes by, the dust will settle and, God willing, I’ll be fine and go back to my profession and my hobby, which is refereeing.