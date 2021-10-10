Benzema praises partnership with Vini Jr at Real Madrid: “I’m a big brother” | spanish football

The master the pupil. This is how Benzema sees his partnership with Vini Jr at Real Madrid. In an interview with the daily “As”, the 33-year-old French striker praised the youngsters of the Spanish team and spontaneously mentioned the name of the Brazilian striker. Shirt 9 made a point of saying that he tries to help him whenever possible.

“They (young people) make me their big brother, because young people learn faster if you help them on and off the field. I help, as I do with Vini, because they are very quality young people”, he declared.

Real Madrid’s current squad has given space for some youngsters to gain prominence, such as full-back Miguel Gutiérrez, 20, midfielder Camavinga, 18, in addition to Brazilian Rodrygo, 20, and Vini, 21. Benzema believes that the club has a well-defined future.

– Football is changing, and in Madrid there are many high quality boys who are the future of the team and the club. They have to know the responsibility of playing for Real Madrid, which is the best club in the world, but in which you are obliged not to fail, to win and to win titles.

Present in the list of 30 finalists for the Ballon d’Or award from “France Football” magazine, Benzema did not want to be among the favorites this year. However, he did not hide that being voted the best player in the world is one of his career goals.

“Since I was little, I have dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or, which is the dream of all football players,” he said.

– It’s true that the most important thing is always the team, but when you help your team win, when you make important plays and score a lot of goals, the next step is to have the Ballon d’Or in your head, in your mind . Of course I will do everything possible and will work as hard as possible to have this great trophy, to hopefully win it one day and fulfill that dream I have had since I was a child.