Bolsa do Brasil drops 12% in the year while trading in New York rises double digits – 10/10/2021 – Market

With advances in the fight against the pandemic, stimulating the global economic recovery and injections of government financial incentives, global stock markets delivered consistent gains throughout 2021. In Brazil, however, business fell behind due to a combination of successive internal crises with a challenging external context for emerging economies.

From January to September, the Ibovespa, the benchmark of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, dropped 6.75%. If considering the variation of the dollar in the period, the drop is deepened to 11.67%. In the United States, the three main indicators accumulate gains. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 10.58%, 14.68% and 12.11%, respectively.

The Brazilian performance also clashes with the growth of other relevant exchanges in the American continent. To the north, the S&P/TSX index, from Canada, and the S&P BMV IPC, from Mexico, advanced 15.86% and 12.93%, while to the south, the Merval index, from Argentina, returned a profit of 28.70%.

In the same period, the Euro Stoxx 50 index, which gathers 50 shares of companies with the highest trading volume in Europe, increased by 7.85%. The reference indices of the London Stock Exchanges (8.16%), Paris (11.16%) and Frankfurt (4.74%) also grew.

Among stocks from developed economies outside of North America and Europe, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.35%, while Japan’s Nikkei retreated 0.57%. All comparisons consider quotes in US dollars, based on data from Bloomberg.

An important part of these gains can be attributed to the expansionary monetary policies of developed countries, which invested capital in the markets through the purchase of assets and reduced interest rates, measures adopted to mitigate the losses caused by the restrictions imposed by the fight against the pandemic.

The most significant stimulus package is that adopted by the Fed (Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States), which still maintains monthly asset purchases of US$ 120 billion (about R$ 660 billion) while holding a basic interest rate. close to zero. With money coming into the Stock Exchanges and fixed income paying little, investors were taken by a positive feeling towards risk markets, even in a world that is still in crisis.

The effects of these expansionary policies on developing economies, however, were not homogeneous. Among the five large emerging markets that make up the bloc called Brics, of which Brazil is a part, the Indian and Russian stock exchanges appreciated by 23.98% and 11.68%, respectively, while South Africa’s fell 9 .82%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, the main one in China, dropped 5.42%, as well as a 10.12% retraction in the Hang Seng index, a reference for the Hong Kong market, also in China.

China’s slowdown is part of the explanation for why Brazil has not been able to take advantage of the global growth window. Destination of most of the commodities produced by some of the main companies that make up the Ibovespa, the red giant found obstacles in the pandemic to continue its planned move to wind and solar energy matrices, thus reducing its dependence on coal in an attempt to reduce its emissions of approximately 10 gigatonnes of CO2 (carbon dioxide) per year.

Among the effects of the restrictions generated by Covid, however, the disorganization of the supply chains affected the production of components for equipment necessary for the expansion of wind turbines and photovoltaic cell plates at a time when China had already closed part of its mines in coal.

Without sufficient resources to meet its energy demand, the country carries out rationing, affecting its industrial production and further aggravating the scarcity of manufactured products in the world, while also putting pressure on the prices of inputs for energy production, such as oil .

“China is the biggest manufacturing player on the planet, the world’s factory, and these issues are generating a supply shock: the planet needs to produce but has no capacity because it lacks inputs,” says Roberto Dumas, professor of Chinese economics at Insper .

As a result, Brazil is not only affected by the reduction in Chinese demand for commodities, such as iron ore produced by Vale, but also becomes less attractive in view of the expectation of an increase in basic interest rates in the United States and Europe, a scenario given as right due to the escalation of global inflation.

The detachment of the Brazilian stock exchange from the others in a period of expansion, however, cannot be entirely attributed to the turnaround in the international context, according to Dumas. “Global economies are growing less, but they are not standing still. China and the United States will end up growing, unlike what is happening in Brazil, which is unable to advance due to its peculiarities and structural characteristics”, he says.

“Primarily we have domestic factors affecting the Stock Exchange here, such as the PEC [Proposta de Emenda à Constituição] from precatoria, emergency aid and the water crisis, all against a backdrop where the 2022 elections are approaching,” says Jennie Li, equity strategist at XP.

The precatório PEC and the emergency aid summarize the picture of fiscal threats in the country for the next year: while the government’s economic team is unable to advance in its attempts to close agreements in Congress and the Judiciary to postpone part of the payment of R$ 89 billions of recognized judicial debts scheduled for 2022, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is pressing for resources to expand the distribution of income in the election year.

The risk drives more investors to seek protection in the dollar and increases pressure on the exchange rate, while the lack of rain increases the cost of energy generation, a combination that further accelerates inflation that would already be high in a context of global scarcity.

The Central Bank’s response is to raise basic interest rates to curb the rise in prices through the contraction of credit. The side effect is a slowdown in the economy and an even less attractive market for investors. A solution, however, that may not be enough while there is a threat of imbalance in public accounts, according to Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group.

Miraglia also points out that, despite the effect of China on Brazil, there are few common reasons between the stock market retreats in both countries.

In the Asian country, even the crisis in the real estate sector caused by the bankruptcy of the developer Evergrande is related to decisions planned by the Communist Party of China, which seeks to balance its economy mainly focused on the production of goods to give more space to domestic consumption, according to the analyst.

“These are very different situations, since in China the planning is for the next one hundred years, while in Brazil the electoral dispute influences decisions every four years”, he says.

Investor must avoid stock spraying

Despite the blurred view of the horizon, investors should avoid spraying stocks at this low point and, if they have the stomach to support the market’s balance sheet, they may even increase their exposure to solid assets that may be cheap.

The idea, in this case, is to strengthen a portfolio of long-term investments unrelated to specific goals, such as the purchase of a property within a certain period or retirement, advises Ivens Gasparotto, head of consultancy at Suno.

“You should invest in the Stock Exchange because you want to participate in the companies’ profits, in the economy, receive dividends, but you shouldn’t do that if you expect to earn enough to buy a house in five years”, he says.

“The application should be thought for at least ten or twenty years, because it is unlikely that the investment will result in a loss in this period”, says Gasparotto.

For those who applied while the Stock Exchange rose to 130 thousand points at the turn of the first to the second half of this year and only now found themselves averse to risk, Paloma Brum, investment analyst at Toro, indicates the maintenance of at least part of the assets.

“Over the years, the stock market converges to profit”, he says. “If we take Vale’s shares as an example, the company is in a better condition than its peers in the international market, which is a good measure for us to know that shares are cheap.”