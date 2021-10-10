Bolsonaro: ‘I’m not going to freeze the price of fuel’ | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON Bolsonaro participates in inaugurations of light lines at Sirius in Campinas

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (8) that he will not “in pendant” freeze fuel prices. On the same day, Petrobras announced an adjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter of gasoline and R$ 0.26 per kg of LPG. The president stressed that “he doesn’t do it because he wants to”.

“In Brazil they demand an increase in the price of groceries, fuel, nobody does it because they want to. I don’t have power over Petrobras. I’m not going to freeze the price of fuel, many want it. We’ve already had a freezing experience in the past.” , he stated during a speech at the 1st Brazilian Fair of Nióbio, in Campinas (SP)​.

Driven by fuel and electricity, inflation for the poorest families rose more than the national average in the last 12 months. The National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures the change in prices for families earning up to 5 minimum wages, increased by 10.78% in the 12 months ended in September.

It is higher than the IPCA, used in government targets and which measures inflation for families earning up to 40 minimum wages, rose 10.25% in the last 12 months.

The escalation of prices already makes the Brazilian live with double-digit inflation – something that hasn’t happened since February 2016, when the indicator reached 10.36%.