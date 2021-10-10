Bolsonaro says he won’t hold fuel prices down: ‘I don’t have power’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Alan Santos/PR



President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday that he has been talking to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, about the conduct of national economic policy. “I’ve been talking to Paulo Guedes, the economy is not enough, you have to have a political bias,” said the head of the Executive at the ceremony alluding to the 1st Brazilian Fair of Nióbio, in Campinas (SP). Despite this, Bolsonaro guaranteed that he will not interfere with Petrobras and/or freeze the price of fuel in the penda. “I have no power over Petrobras,” he said. “We’ve had freezing experience in the past.”

The statements come amid pressure from the president for some measure to reduce fuel prices, the villain of inflation, in addition to negotiations for Auxílio Brasil, a program to replace Bolsa Família and become the government’s electoral showcase in the 2022 elections.

With the support of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the Executive wants to change the incidence of ICMS on fuels, but faces resistance from governors. This Friday, Petrobras readjusted gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas, by 7.2%.

Despite the dissatisfaction with the high prices, Bolsonaro also guaranteed that there will be no breach of contracts in his government. “When it comes to fuel, we are self-sufficient, but why this price pegged to the dollar? Can I now tear up contracts? How is Brazil facing the world?”, he asked.

The president’s speech in Campinas was interrupted early on by shouts of “Fora Bolsonaro” and other criticisms of the government. “We are not going to reach their level. I will leave here immediately if she answers me what is 7 times 8 or square root of four,” replied the president into the microphone.

He acknowledged, however, that his management is flawed. “Partly our government works, I’m not going to say that it’s 100%,” he said. Then he went back to saying that his government has no corruption. “There may be a day, but it won’t be for incentive,” he added, without considering the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 exposed by the CPI of the Pandemic.

The participation of the head of the Executive to mark government investments in science and technology, especially in niobium, a common rhetoric of the president with its more radical base, takes place on the same day that the Ministry of Economy decreased by 87%, from R$ 690 million to R$ 89.8 million, the transfer of funds to the sector this year via supplementary credit. The request for a cut was revealed by columnist Míriam Leitão, from the newspaper The globe.