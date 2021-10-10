Bolsonaro thinks he can get re-elected. you lack a sense of ridicule

The time flies. In less than a year, we will elect the next president, if, of course, the minority of authoritarians and supremacists do not prevail. They are few, but powerful and rich, they are willing to turn the tables and, we can be sure, they will try.

This is the least uncertain election in modern Brazil. Which is not to say that its outcome is entirely predictable. For the fourth time, a new president will be chosen with someone unloved and poorly evaluated in office. It happened with Fernando Henrique Cardoso in 2002, Michel Temer in 2018 and, in the first election after the dictatorship, with José Sarney. The three reached the end of the government dragging themselves through very low levels of approval and horrible image. The bad evaluation of Sarney and FHC resulted in the victory of opposition candidates and put an end to their plans for continuity. Temer, who could run for a second term, gave up (despite his vanity), with an eye on the future. He spared himself a vexation of biblical proportions.

Unlike them, Jair Bolsonaro is a sniper and what he wants most is to remain basked in power. He thinks he can get re-elected, because he lacks realism and a sense of ridicule. He doesn’t care about the fact that he’s a president whom the majority doesn’t like and considers terrible as president. It has no political party commitments and, with it, it’s all or nothing. Either he remains in Planalto, to take advantage of his position, or he ends up back in the Chamber of Deputies, with the vote of Vila Militar and the militias of the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

We can therefore bet that Bolsonaro will be a candidate, ignoring what happened to his predecessors. Also that it will do everything to prevent others from consolidating. Both facts affect the biggest mystification of the upcoming election, the idea that a “third way” is missing, thesis at the heart of bankers, industrialists and corporate media analysts. In addition to the candidacy of the left, around Lula and the PT, and that of Bolsonaro, these people want to create another one. Designed, needless to say, according to the costumes in their heads.

The problem for those who dream of “neither Lula nor Bolsonaro” is the small size of the bases of these candidacies

Recently, two of these rich guys spoke out. The banker explained his dream: a candidate who “can lead a center speech (…) more positive, more pro-Brazil”. The big industrialist was more explicit: he said he does not want “(Bolsonaro) because he is not a democrat, it is dangerous (…), (Lula) because he brings an old, backward, economic intervention agenda”. Both are in their own right, like the other nearly 150 million eligible voters next year. Everyone is expected to do this: choose what they want in the election and vote as they see fit. Bankers and industry owners have equal rights to workers, retirees, civil servants, the unemployed, students. If everyone can vote, why would a billionaire be banned?

Let them do like everyone else: look for the candidate of their dreams in the wide range of names that the political system offers and that can always grow. Maybe one of the two won’t qualify? What they cannot, in a democracy, is to prevent other voters from having equal rights of choice and preferring other options. Lula, maybe.

This third way conversation is meaningless. First, because it exists, just like the fourth, the fifth, and so on. The media shows the movements of pre-candidates of all types and the surveys give them size, profile, and reveal whether they rise or fall (some surveys even test up to 12 names or, if you like, “paths”).

Secondly, to imagine that all the forces and candidacy projects, outside of the left led by the PT and of the militarism, would fit in one “way” is nonsense, in a country with a multi-party tradition and a history of personalism in political leadership. Only candidates who do not take off would give up in favor of another, having little or nothing to add to the beneficiary. What substantive convergence can there be between liberals and populists, between the center and the far right? If the only identity they share is not having sympathy for Lula and Bolsonaro, what government would the holder of such a “third way” do, in political and administrative terms, if it won?

Those who waste their time on this subject just need to see that the problem is not in creating a “third way”, but in the size of the bases for these candidacies, all small and unrepresentative. Our political system operates with ample freedom for the existence of parties and elections in two rounds. The “pathways” offered to the electorate are not artificially organized on the supply side, but on the real demand side. In the first round, many candidacies present themselves and the voter chooses the one he prefers. In the second, it looks for the one that is closest to the preferred (or furthest away from the unwanted). In Brazil, in the first round, there are always more than three “ways”. In the second, only two. Three, never.

In addition to the others, there is, of course, the Lula candidacy, the obvious “first way” of the election. With Bolsonaro in the place of “second” and several projects with low popular attractiveness of “third”, the petista’s favoritism only increases as time passes and the former captain sinks. With everything the former president has learned in his political life, it goes without saying, but there is a precaution to be taken. Voters don’t like candidates who forget that the vote is an expression of trust and appreciation, and that each candidate needs to be won. The “already won” does not win an election.

PUBLISHED IN EDITION No. 1178 OF LETTER CAPITAL, ON OCTOBER 7, 2021.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital