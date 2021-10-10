Bottas wins F1 Turkish GP and Verstappen retakes world leadership

Valtteri Bottas won the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix end-to-end. Starting from pole position, the Mercedes driver made a smooth run to finish more than 10 seconds ahead of second-placed Max Verstappen. Red Bull dominated the Turkish podium as Sergio Perez overcame a Ferrari in the final stages of the race to take last podium position.

It was the 10th career victory of Bottas, who had not won in Formula 1 since Russia 2020.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, behind Charles Leclerc. The Brit stayed on track with the intermediates until the final stages, but after a discussion with the team, he stopped in the final laps and dropped from P3 to P5. Hamilton insisted over the radio that he could finish the race, but he obeyed his team’s order, which turned out to be wrong in the end.

The race

The rain forced all drivers to use intermediate tires. Bottas started well and kept the lead. The Finn started well and didn’t give Max Verstappen a chance to try the attack.

Alonso’s situation was different. The Spaniard started out, but ended up being played by Gasly who, in turn, was pressured by Perez. Alonso spun and went back behind the platoon. The incident between Gasly and Alonso was for investigation by the commissioners. Gasly received a five-second penalty.

Hamilton made a smooth start in Turkey. The Brit was quickest in qualifying but lost pole due to a 10 grid position penalty for changing the engine.

The Mercedes driver gained Alonso’s position and passed Vettel on the first lap, but was stuck behind Tsunoda.

Alonso, trying to regain lost positions after the round at turn 1, nailed Mick Schumacher. The Spaniard was penalized by the commissioners in five seconds.

On lap 9, Hamilton finally managed to overtake Tsunoda and ran into Stroll. The seven-times champion had no difficulties to overtake the Canadian and move up to P7.

Next on Hamilton’s path was Norris. The Mercedes driver quickly approached and easily overtook his fellow countryman, taking sixth position.

Up front, Bottas was leading calmly with 2.8s ahead of second-placed Verstappen. Leclerc was in third place, ahead of Perez in fourth and Gasly in fifth.

Hamilton was doing quick lap after quick lap and closed the gap between leader Bottas and his season title rival Verstappen.

On lap 14 Hamilton took the vacuum behind Gasly and overtook the Frenchman. The Brit already occupied fifth position and had Perez as the next target, six seconds ahead of him.

A few turns later, at 22, the difference between Hamilton and Perez was three seconds. Meanwhile, Ricciardo went to the pits and came back with slick tires, but the choice proved wrong with the return of rain.

Hamilton took 0.5s off Perez and tried to overtake on lap 34. The two hit the wheel before Perez took P1 in the first corner.

On lap 36, Verstappen was the first of the leading pack to make his stop and came back ahead of Perez. Two turns later, Perez made his tire change.

Vettel tried to put on the soft tires, but the track was still wet and the German couldn’t get any grip on the track.

With the stoppages, Leclerc took the lead, but still needed to make his mandatory pit-stop.

Bottas quickly approached Leclerc and made the pass at turn 1. Leclerc took advantage and made his pit-stop, returning to the track with new intermediates.

Hamilton made his stop in the final stages of the race. Even asking the team to ask him to go to the pits, the Brit insisted that he could finish the race with the intermediates he started.

But Hamilton went to the pits, obeying Mercedes’ order, and came back in fifth position. The difference was big for fourth-placed Perez.

Perez overtook Leclerc and took third position, while Ferrari did not show a good pace in the final laps of the Turkish GP.

In the last two laps Hamilton was still under pressure from Gasly. The Brit complained a lot over the radio about Mercedes’ strategy. “Leave me alone,” Hamilton said when his engineer got on the radio to say that Gasly was fast approaching.

In the end, Bottas won the Turkish Formula 1 GP with more than 10 seconds ahead of second-placed Verstappen. The Finn also set the fastest lap of the race and took the extra point.

The championship

Max Verstappen has reassumed the leadership of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship after the P2 in Turkey. Verstappen now has 262.5 points, against 256.5 for second-place Lewis Hamilton.

With this Sunday’s victory, Valtteri Bottas opened 32 points ahead of fourth-placed Lando Norris. The Finn was 177, against the McLaren driver’s 145.

Sergio Perez is fifth with 135 and Carlos, chosen driver of the day in Turkey, is sixth with 116.5.

In constructors, Mercedes opened up a further lead in the lead. There are 433.5 of the German team, while Red Bull has 397.5.

The fight for the third force on the 2021 grid remains open. Ferrari did well in Turkey and approached McLaren. Woking’s team has 240 points, against Scuderia’s 232.5.

Alpine is fourth with 104 points and AlphaTauri is fifth with 92.

Check out the result of the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda)

3) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda)

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda)

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes)

8) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

9) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault)

11) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

12) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari)

13) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

14) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda)

15) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes)

16) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

17) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes)

18) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari)

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari)