Bottas wins Turkish GP, Verstappen is second and takes championship lead | formula 1

The Finn Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, did a practically perfect race to win the Turkish GP, his first triumph in 2021 and the tenth of his career. The Dutchman Max Verstappen, from RBR, came in second, but the result had a taste of victory, as the pilot took the lead in the championship. His teammate Sergio Perez closed the podium, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth.

As a result, Verstappen reached 262.5 points, just one ahead of Hamilton, who is at 256.5, with six races to go in the Championship. Bottas is third with 177.

1 of 4 Bottas, Turkish GP — Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer Bottas, Turkish GP — Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Check the championship standings after the race

The 17th stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season will be the United States GP, at the Circuit of the Americas, on October 24th.

The rain that fell in Istanbul, Turkey, hampered Hamilton’s plans, who, starting in 11th, expected to have an easier time overtaking if the track was dry. The Brit, who had the best time in practice but lost ten places as a punishment, suffered in the opening laps with Yuki Tsunoda, then managed good overtaking and reached fifth position. He tried to dare a different strategy in the final laps as he tried to stay on track without stopping until the end of the race, but Mercedes called him into the pit on a call that turned out to be wrong and left the Brit annoyed at the team.

2 out of 4 Bottas and Verstappen at the Turkish GP — Photo: Dan Mullan /Getty Images Bottas and Verstappen at the Turkish GP — Photo: Dan Mullan /Getty Images

On the other hand, Bottas had a smooth run up front and was barely threatened and even scored the best lap, earning an extra point. Verstappen, on the other hand, was conservative, remained in second place the entire time, did not threaten the Finn’s leadership, but also did not come under pressure from any rivals.

3 of 4 Race — Photo: race Race — Photo: race

BOOTS: “It’s been a while (since the last victory). That’s nice. On my side, this is one of the best races I’ve ever done. It is not easy to choose the strategy here under these conditions. It’s a deserved victory”

VERSTAPPEN: “”It wasn’t easy today! I’m happy to finish second, under these conditions it would have been easy to make a mistake”

PEREZ: “It was just one of those patience runs. We didn’t really know what was going on with the tires today. It was very difficult to manage”

4 of 4 Starting at the Turkish GP, Bottas kept ahead — Photo: Bryn Lennon /Getty Images Starting from the Turkish GP, Bottas kept ahead — Photo: Bryn Lennon /Getty Images

In the rain, Bottas started very well and kept first, followed by Verstappen. Fernando Alonso collided with Pierre Gasly, rolled and dropped to 17th. Hamilton jumped to tenth with the incident involving Alonso. At the end of the first lap, the seven times champion was already ninth after leaving behind the German Sebastian Vettel.

1.Tsunoda, from AlphaTauri, managed to hold Hamilton for eight laps, but then the Brit managed a beautiful maneuver on the outside to take the eighth position.

2. On the next lap, the ninth, Hamilton left Lance Stroll behind to take seventh.

3. After ten laps, Sainz, who started in the last row, was already 11th. At that time he was the main protagonist of the race, with beautiful overtaking.

4. On lap 11, Hamilton took sixth position as he passed McLaren’s Lando Norris. There, the Brit made the fastest lap of the race.

5. On lap 15, Hamilton took fifth position by overtaking Pierre Gasly on the track, who was already punished by 5s for his touch with Alonso at the start.

6. On lap 18, Sainz left Tsunoda behind and took ninth position. A few laps earlier, he had passed Vettel, a maneuver that made the two of them lightly touch.

7. Yuki Tsunoda ran alone on lap 23 and dropped from tenth to thirteenth. The track was drying out and the riders continued with the intermediate tire.

8. On lap 36, Hamilton tried to overtake Pérez, the two shared five corners in a row at the best moment of the race, but the Mexican managed to stay ahead. The fight was worth fourth place.

9. On lap 37, Verstappen went to the pits and came back in third place, trailing only Leclerc and Bottas. On the next lap, the Finn went to the box and came back with a four-second lead over Max.

10. On lap 39, then leader Leclerc made an escape. He hadn’t stopped yet, so he stayed in first position and asked via radio if he could continue on the track without stopping in the pit. The team confirmed that it was.

11. On lap 47, Bottas took the lead by passing Leclerc. The Ferrari driver had not yet made the stop and was on the track with the same tire as the start. On the next spin, Leclerc went to the box and came back in fourth place, behind Bottas, Verstappen and Hamilton.

12. On lap 51 Hamilton, who had not yet stopped in the pit, went into the pit and came back in fifth, six seconds behind Perez. On the next lap, however, the Mexican managed a beautiful overtaking at Leclerc and took third position, leaving the Ferrari driver in fourth.