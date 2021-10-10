Bottas wins Turkish GP; Verstappen overtakes Hamilton

Marked by a fine drizzle that hindered the teams’ strategy, the Turkish GP, which took place this morning, ended with a victory for Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) without major scares.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was 2nd and, with this, he regained the lead of the Formula 1 season, as Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who started in 11th, finished in 5th. Now, the Dutch have 262.5 points against 256.5 for the British.

The podium was closed with Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), who saw Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) postpone his pit stop and overcame the Monegasque in the final stretch of the race in Istanbul.

O UOL Sport made a summary of what was the 16th event of the category this morning. Check it out below:

Start with “sandwich”

The “coming and going” of the rain has taken over the Istanbul track since the early hours of the day. Therefore, the track was not completely dry, and all drivers opted to start with intermediate tires.

Respectively starting in 1st and 2nd position, Bottas and Verstappen had an error-free start and maintained their positions.

The big incident happened right behind. Alonso, who came out in 5th and advanced on Gasly after the green lights, ended up being touched by the Frenchman – who was defending himself against Pérez – in a “sandwich” formed at turn 1.

The Spaniard ended up in the final part of the peloton, while the AlphaTauri driver was punished with five seconds – and fell behind Pérez.

Hamilton, who started the race in 11th due to a partial engine change, initially only won the position of Alonso. Still on the 1st lap, however, he passed Vettel.

Alonso punished and Japanese holding Hamilton

After running and being among the last placed, Alonso went on the attack and went after Mick Schumacher. Eager to regain positions, he ended up touching the German’s car and, like Gasly, took a five-second penalty.

Meanwhile, Hamilton struggled to pass Tsunoda, who was in 8th. The Japanese from AlphaTauri – which has a partnership with Red Bull – held the position for eight laps, extending the leaders’ advantage over the British. Patient, the seven-time champion waited for the best moment to safely overcome the opponent

Fly, Hamilton!

Shortly after getting rid of Tsunoda, Hamilton “came up” and had no difficulty taking over from Stroll and Norris, reaching 6th place on lap 12.

In a matter of minutes, the Briton hit Gasly and, this time, he didn’t struggle to pass AlphaTauri again, coming in 5th and behind Pérez and Leclerc – in addition to leaders Verstappen and Bottas.

Rain and Tire Strategy

The light drizzle in Istanbul disrupted the strategy of the teams, who did not know whether to opt for new intermediate tires or risk using dry track accessories.

Ricciardo, Alonso and Norris started the sequence of pit stops and didn’t face the weather, putting in new intermediates – the trio’s times were observed by the rest of the mechanics.

Vettel took the risk by putting on medium tyres, but soon after returning to the track, he slipped and struggled to keep the car on track. The German lost a number of positions and had to stop again.

Mercedes x Red Bull

Hamilton arrived in Pérez and started the dispute for 4th place. The two stayed side by side in at least three straight corners, but the Red Bull driver held his ground – after the fight, the Brit lost a few seconds.

Meanwhile, Verstappen went to the box and, with new intermediaries, came back right between his teammate and Hamilton. Bottas and Pérez also stopped and returned, respectively, in 2nd and 5th – Leclerc therefore took the lead.

Leclerc and Hamilton risk

After taking the lead, Leclerc made a request to Ferrari: finish the race without changing tires. The wish was initially granted by the team, but the Monegasque started to lose time and saw Bottas approaching.

With just over ten laps to go, the Ferrari driver saw the Finn overtake him without any major difficulties and, with no grip, he had to stop, coming back in 4th.

Hamilton, who climbed to 3rd with Leclerc’s stop, was another bet and reacted negatively to the Mercedes radio to make his pit stop.

The idea didn’t work either, and the seven-times champion, slower, had to stop, returning in 5th position. Meanwhile, Pérez overtook the Ferrari athlete and claimed his place on the podium.

From side to side

The final minutes of the race had no great surprises, and Bottas, calmly, finished the race in 1st position.

Verstappen finished in second place, and his partner, Pérez, closed the podium. Leclerc and Hamilton completed the top 5.