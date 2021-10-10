Bradesco buys BB’s stake in digital bank Digio for R$ 625 million

RIO — Bradesco announced that it has closed an agreement to purchase a 49.99% stake in Banco do Brasil ((BB) in digital bank Digio for R$ 625 million. With the operation, it will indirectly hold 100% of the institution

For Bradesco’s executive vice president, Marcelo Noronha, the acquisition of BB’s share is in line with the bank’s growth strategy and works as a complement to the other fronts on which it already operates.

Digio will continue to act independently of Next – Bradesco’s digital arm – at first. As Noronha points out, the moment is to accelerate and gain traction, which would be limited with all the processes that involve a merger.

— The two houses had different strategies and, for us, (the acquisition) is an opportunity. We are acquiring an organization with more than two million cards, a scalable platform and an already respected brand. I think we reached a good agreement for both sides and respecting each other’s wishes.





Currently, traditional banks are looking to diversify their business in order not to be left behind in the race with digital banks. These, in turn, have attracted heavy investors. An example is Nubank, which received a contribution of US$ 500 million (equivalent to a little more than R$ 2.5 billion) from mega-investor Warren Buffett.

The vice president points out that among Bradesco’s plans with the acquisition are the increase in the customer base and the expansion of the offer of products and services.

— Digio, today, has credit cards, accounts and personal loans. But the idea is to place investments and other products and services that can meet customer demand, such as real estate credit.

Digio has a portfolio of around R$2.5 billion.

The executive also highlights the fact that the digital bank has an exclusivity agreement with Uber in order to offer a personalized account for the application’s drivers in Brazil and offer customers a non-rotating card as an advantage.

In the group’s corporate structure, Digio is below Elo Participações, controlled by both Bradesco and BB. According to Noronha, the operation is isolated. The other operations linked to Elo Participações will not be undone.

— He will come out from under this holding and we will be absorbed by another holding of ours. But the other businesses are still there.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Central Bank and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).