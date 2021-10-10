Bragantino defeats Palmeiras, and Flamengo is isolated in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão – Flamengo

Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

After thrashing Fortaleza 3-0 at Arena Castelão, Flamengo “dried up” Palmeiras, who entered the field against Bragantino. And it worked. That’s because Alviverde was defeated by 4-2 and, with that, Mais Querido was isolated in the second position of Brasileirão, with 43 points.

Bragantino and Palmeiras faced each other at Allianz Parque, home of Alviverde. Ytalo, Cuello and Artur (2x) scored for Massa Bruta, while Raphael Veiga and Dudu decreased. The team commanded by Abel Ferreira even launched into the attack at the end of the game, to try for a draw, but failed.

It is worth noting that all the teams mentioned made direct confrontations, as they appear at the top of the table. As mentioned, Flamengo is in second place, with 43 points. Next is Palmeiras himself, with 39, the same number of points as Fortaleza, in fourth position. Bragantino closes the G5. With the result, Barbieri’s team reached 38 points.

Now, Flamengo remains focused on the Brazilian Nationals and will not have much time to celebrate the triumph. The reason is that, on Wednesday (13), the team enters the field again, also for the Brasileirão. The opponent will be Juventude, at Maracanã, at 7 pm (Brasilia time). The match is valid for the 25th round of the national competition.