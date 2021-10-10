Brasileirão should serve as Palmeiras test for Libertadores final – 10/10/2021

Palmeiras will have at least nine more Brasileirão rounds until the Libertadores final, scheduled for November 27th. However, coach Abel Ferreira indicated in the press conference last Saturday (9), after the defeat at home by 4-2 to Bragantino, which should use the tournament only as preparation for the decision against Flamengo.

In 2020, the strategy of leaving the Brazilian aside to prioritize the Cups worked. Verdão was only seventh in Serie A, but took the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Already eliminated from the first in the current season, the coach seems to play all the chips in the continental title.

“I have to be realistic, I can’t sell dreams. When you see a very strong Atlético-MG, without facilitating anything and a very strong Flamengo… We are in a bad moment. There is a lot of game ahead and we have to remember that we have one I play on the 27th, and these Brazilian games will prepare us for there. Despite the absences, we will work to do more and better. We are Palmeiras, whoever plays, younger, more experienced, it is Palmeiras who plays and who enters needs to have responsibilities,” he assessed.

The situation in Brasileirão is really not the best. The team has lost seven of the last 10 games it has played and hasn’t won in four rounds. In addition, they see Atlético-MG shoot up and open a 14-point lead at the edge of the tournament. Even the G4 seat is already being threatened. Palestra is still third, with 39, but is already frightened by the approaches of Fortaleza, with 39, Bragantino, 38 and Corinthians, 37.

Even if the tournament became just a training session for Libertadores, the club needs to improve its performance. Against Bragantino, the coach did not have his two full-backs on the right, who were injured. Without Marcos Rocha, who was injured in his right thigh, and Mayke, who underwent surgery on his right knee, the captain did not want to test Garcia, who is still part of the under-20 team.

However, the entry of defender Kuscevic in the sector messed up the alviverde defense too much. This change, together with the entry of Danilo Barbosa in the defense, was the main responsible for opening spaces for Bragantino, who managed to score four goals. The first in a reset failure. The second and third in individual errors by Danilo and Kuscevic, when the ball came out.

Another negative point of the coach was the excess of attackers. Alviverde ended the match with Breno Lopes, Deyverson, Luiz Adriano, Veron and Dudu. The large number of athletes to finish the plays was of little use, as there was no one in the middle able to find spaces to trigger them.

Thus, Abel will have another ‘test’ this Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm. For the 26th round, Palmeiras will face Bahia away from home.