Brazil beats Argentina and wins the South American Center in handball title | handball

The Brazilian women’s handball team defeated Argentina 31-22 this Saturday in Paraguay, winning the title of the South Central American Games with five victories in five games. In addition to the trophy, the competition earned a place in the World Cup, which will be played in Spain in December.
The tournament was played in Asuncion with six teams in the running points format. Brazil and Argentina arrived in the last round with 100% success and the last match would serve to define the title, with both having already guaranteed a place for the World Cup. Paraguay was in third place and also stamped the passport for the competition.
The title is Brazil’s 12th in the history of the South American Center, the third in a row, further expanding our hegemony in handball within the continent.
The match started off tough, as expected from a Brazil and Argentina. The Brazilians opened a goal or two of difference, but soon the Argentines touched. This balance, however, only lasted the opening 15 minutes of the first half and our team managed to tighten the pace before the break, going to the locker room winning by 17-8.
The second half continued at the same pace, with Brazil dominating the match and doing very well in quick counterattacks. With their backs to the wall, the Argentines tried to tighten the pace, but could not overcome the Brazilian solidity both in attack and in defense. In the end, our selection won 31-22.
Paraguay gets the last wave
Earlier, Paraguay defeated Chile by 26-23 and secured third place in the South-Central American Games, consequently guaranteeing the continent’s last place in the World Cup. The two teams entered the round tied in number of points and whoever won would finish ahead. The game was very balanced, but in the end the hosts got the result.