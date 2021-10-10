Brazil registers 404 deaths and more than 16 thousand cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 404 deaths and 16,451 new cases of Covid-19, according to data published by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) this Saturday (9). Numbers are for the last 24 hours.

Compared to last Saturday, there are 64 fewer deaths in a 24-hour period, but 2,985 more cases of the disease. Altogether, the Brazilian territory accumulates 600,829 deaths from the disease and 21,567,181 infected.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Santa Catarina are the states most affected by the pandemic. All pass the 1 million infected mark.

This week, Brazil surpassed the 600 thousand death mark by Covid-19. On June 19, the number of victims was 500,000. Less than six months after the first death record, in August 2020, the country counted 100,000 deaths from coronaviruses.

The country is the second country in the world with the highest number of victims of Covid-19, behind only the United States, which register 713,000 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccine Panel

Brazil is in 59th place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Saturday (9), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country was already in 56th position in this ranking and even dropped to 70th.

Among the G20 countries — the world’s largest economies —, Brazil ranks 13th in the amount of doses applied to every 100 inhabitants. The first places are occupied by China, with 153.64 doses, Canada, with 149.63, and Italy, with 142.55.

Other countries that are also ahead are France (141.99), United Kingdom (138.12), Japan (136.55) and South Korea (134.05).

Missing doses

According to information sent to the CPI of the Pandemic by the Extraordinary Department for Confronting Covid-19, linked to the Ministry of Health, the National Immunization Program (PNI) is still waiting to receive 207,870,340 doses of vaccines, under the contracts in force.

Coronavac in 2022

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, said on Friday (8) that the state will continue to buy, produce and apply the Coronavac vaccine, even if the Ministry of Health does not close new contracts for the National Immunization Plan (PNI) of 2022.

(*With information from Lucas Rocha, from CNN, in São Paulo)