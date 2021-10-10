Brazil registers 404 new deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the ministry – 10/09/2021

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 404 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 600,829 deaths across the country.

By data released by the folder, there were 16,451 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,567,181 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,670,348 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 296,004 being followed up.

Application of additional dose already surpasses the 1st dose in SP

Amidst the concern with the increased dissemination of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, the daily application of additional doses of vaccines already surpasses, after one month, the first doses in the state of São Paulo. Application of second doses, however, is predominant, although it has slowed down in recent weeks.

The data indicating acceleration of reinforcement and deceleration of the other two doses were obtained from the state government’s Vacivida platform and compiled by Info Tracker (a platform created by the USP and Unesp universities to monitor the pandemic) and passed on to UOL. Specialists involved in the study recommend keeping the three stages of immunization accelerating. The government claims the data analysis is incorrect.

Until the last day of October 8, the state applied an average of 84,420 booster doses in the population in seven days, against 32,517 of first doses. The second doses have an average of 212,537 applications in a week.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.