Brazilian and Uruguayan police in contact to avoid fan fights – 10/08/2021

The Civil Police of São Paulo, through the Police Station for the Repression of Crimes of Sports Intolerance (DRADE), contacted the intelligence area of ​​the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Uruguayan security authorities to deal with the final of Libertadores . As the blog reported on Thursday, fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras organize caravans with motivations beyond the match and there are perspectives of clashes on the way and at the place of the decision, including with Uruguayans from Peñarol.

The purpose of the police officers is to register a person responsible for a bus that leaves São Paulo on its way to Montevideo carrying Palmeiras fans. So, right away, there would be a CPF associated with each collective that hits the road. Furthermore, the intention is, working together with the PRF, to monitor displacements and minimize the possibility of encounters marked by conflicts. Car occupants of organized supporters who usually follow the trains, as an escort, must also be “registered” before the trip.

The Uruguayan authorities were alerted by DRADE to the risks involved in the match, and realized that the problem could be greater. Palmeiras and Peñarol fans fought during the match between the two teams for the 2017 Copa Libertadores. On that occasion, Felipe Melo attacked Matias Mier and the fight on the field extended to the stands. “We received them well at the game here in São Paulo, but on the way back, all that happened in Uruguay,” a member of an organized Palmeirense tells the blog.

But that’s not all. The red-blacks also have reasons for a sort of reckoning with the chinchas carboneros. In February 2020, Roberto Vieira de Almeida, then 54 years old, died after being hospitalized at Hospital Miguel Couto for 10 months. He was from Espírito Santo and traveled to Rio de Janeiro to support Flamengo, but was attacked on the edge by Peñarol fans hours before the game, at Maracanã. The match, for the group stage of Libertadores 2019, was won by the Uruguayan team 1-0.

In all, 151 fans of the Montevideo club were detained after the riot, which did not involve organized red and black fans, but people who were on the beach and members of the tour, organized by Roberto himself. You chinches do Peñarol were imprisoned for months in Rio, three for the crime of life-threatening bodily injury. Flamengo and Palmeiras will decide the Libertadores on November 27, at the Centenário stadium.

