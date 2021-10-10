Brazilian discovers the biggest comet that is coming towards Earth

Amanda Souza Yesterday 5 min

Bernardinelli-Bernstein: At the moment, the 150-kilometer-wide comet is located in the Oort cloud. (Noirlab/NSF/Aura/J. da Silva/BBC/Disclosure)

Imagine a distance that runs between Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio, approximately 150 km, this is the diameter of the comet most recently discovered by scientists. The size is impressive, but frightening when it comes to a celestial body coming towards the Earth, isn’t it?

the comet is the biggest recorded in history and was considered around a thousand times more massive than others already discovered. Also, in size, it is about 31 times larger than comets that are commonly seen by astronomers.

To get an idea of ​​their size, the 4,743 comets known by NASA are about three to five km in diameter, this one is 150.

The celestial body was named Bernardinelli-Bernstein in honor of the student Pedro Bernardinelli, PhD in physics and astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP), and Gary Bernstein, advisor and partner of Brazilian research.

Discovery

It is not the first time that this comet has been studied, among astronomers it has been known for some years. The comet was first detected in 2014 and was even mistaken for a dwarf planet because of its size.

But it was only now that Bernardinelli-Bernstein was actually identified and has been followed up ever since. The expectation of experts is that the comet can be observed more closely so that it has more information about the solar system.

It is noteworthy that this same comet has already toured our solar system, but this happened 3.5 million years ago, according to studies, at an approximate distance of the same distance that Neptune is from Earth. The astrophysicists who named the comet estimate that it take about millions of years to make one more complete turn around the sun.

This time, the comet is closer than ever, though it’s far enough away that humans can’t see it without a telescope.

Risk of collision with Earth

Brazilian Pedro Bernardinelli said that there is no reason to panic as the comet will not collide with our planet, in fact, it will take 10 years for the celestial body to reach the closest point to Earth.

The comet will only be closer to the Sun in 2031, but it is likely that to see it it will be necessary to use a telescope.

Oort Cloud

Experts report the importance of comet studies. It `s something crucial within science for understanding the history of the solar system from its inception, understanding its development to present times.

Once astrophysicists get more information from the solar system, more is possible to reveal about the mysterious Oort Cloud, region where comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is currently located.

Oort Cloud and its immensity of comets

Oort Cloud has been detected as a large concentration of comets, where experts believe exists at the edge of the solar system. Its existence was recorded in 1932 by astronomer Ernst Opik who proposed that irregular comets came from an extensive cloud of material at the borders of the solar system.