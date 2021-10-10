Bruna Lombardi reveals that she will write a book about the beauty formula

What is the beauty secret of Bruna Lombardi? The 69-year-old actress revealed that she made the decision to write a book to address the topic that was most questioned in her life and will also give courses to talk about how to feel beautiful and exuberant.

Participating in Rede Globo’s “Altas Horas”, Bruna explained that she decided to write the book on the issue of beauty to inform the public that happiness is her recipe.

“This year I decided to do something innovative in my life, I decided to answer this question and talk about beauty to the public. I’m going to write a book, it’s almost ready, and a course. So that they understand that beauty is greater than a formula , a pill, an application or any trick,” he said, and reinforced a self-love speech to the public.

All this helps, but we have to be with a series of things in our daily lives because there is no better cosmetic than happiness. The empowerment journey is about discovering what we are and becoming that person for everyone.

Married for 41 years to Carlos Alberto Riccelli, the actress recalled that she met her partner backstage in the soap opera “Aritana”, on the extinct TV Tupi, in the 1970s, and stated that she is living a ‘beautiful romance’.

It was at work, we met on the plane going to Xingu. We are passionate about the culture of indigenous peoples. In that paradisiacal environment, in the lagoon, with animals, butterflies, nature in the vein, it was impossible not to fall in love. It was going and it was beautiful. It’s been beautiful.

Asked if there was a secret to a perfect marriage, she advised couples to seek dialogue so that the relationship works out in current times.

“The relationship doesn’t come ready, the impatience of people who come ready. You’ll have to adapt to a number of things, how you’re going to work, the problem isn’t always in others, it’s also in you. The skill of love is the ability to live is more or less together,” he concluded.