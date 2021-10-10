Carla Díaz meets ex-chiquitita and they discover they are neighbors

Fans of the soap opera “Chiquititas” lived a moment of nostalgia when they saw the social networks of Carla Díaz, 30 years old. The actress reunited with her friend Mariane Oliva and they discovered that they are neighbors in São Paulo. They played orphans Maria (Carla) and Marian (Mariane) in the soap opera, a hit in the 1990s.

“I found out that she is my neighbor and is five minutes from my house in São Paulo,” said Carla, hugging her friend. “Five-minute neighbor, counted on the clock,” completed Mariane.

Excited, Carla Díaz sang the original version of the song “Chiquititas” in Spanish. “Why am I singing in Spanish?” asked the actress. “I don’t know… I miss you. You’re crazy,” her friend replied.

After being at “BBB 21”, Carla Diaz was once again the subject of conversations for her role as Suzane von Richthofen in the films “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed the Parents”, on Amazon Prime Video. In hotter scenes, she had to get naked while opposite Daniel Cravinhos’ (Leonardo Bittencourt) interpreter. It was the first in her career that the actress made a similar scene.

Carla can also be seen in “The Clone” as the character Khadija. The soap opera is being rerun in Globo’s “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo”, 11 years later.